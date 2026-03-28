Erica Appleby Set for “I Am The Boss of My Life” Youth Conference

MIAMI – The Overtown Children and Youth Coalition (OCYC) proudly announces the 7th Annual “I Am the Boss of My Life” Youth Conference, scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. This full-day event aims to inspire, educate, and empower youth through interactive workshops, engaging discussions, dynamic speakers, and hands-on activities. Students can register at https://bit.ly/3PsEtCC.

Now in its seventh year, the conference continues to expand as one of Miami-Dade County’s top youth development experiences. Last year, over 340 youth from more than 20 organizations across the county—from Miami Gardens to Homestead—gathered. They represented a diverse and motivated group of emerging leaders.

As part of this year’s impactful programming, Miami-based designer and creative entrepreneur Erica Appleby will take a lead role by directing a hands-on creative activation. Additionally, she will appear as a featured speaker in the Creative Arts & Entrepreneurship track.

The ‘I Am the Boss of My Life’ Youth Conference is more than just a one-day event — it’s a movement,” said Anthony Robinson, Executive Director of OCYC. “We are intentional about equipping young people with the confidence, skills, and connections they need to take charge of their lives and future. We’re especially excited to welcome Erica Appleby as a featured speaker and hands-on facilitator. Her creativity and dedication to mentoring youth align perfectly with our mission. In fact, she will provide a meaningful, real-world experience for our participants.

Drawing from her Jamaican heritage, Appleby is known for her vibrant, culturally inspired design aesthetic, especially her work celebrating women of color. Her designs have been featured on major stages, including Caribbean Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Art Basel, and the Grammy Awards. She recently designed the dress worn by award-winning producer and journalist Soledad O’Brien for the Oscars.

Through her fashion brand, ETA Luxe, Appleby creates custom pieces featuring natural stones, symmetry, and feathers—elements that highlight both identity and artistry. Her path began by interning with renowned designer Cynthia Rowley. Then, she built an internationally acclaimed brand. This demonstrates what can be achieved through vision, persistence, and creativity.

At the conference, her session will go beyond simple storytelling. Students will actively engage in a creative process that explores the link between fashion and technology. Therefore, they will see how ideas can become real opportunities.

Appleby is also the founder of Luxe Art Tech, a Miami-based creative studio that broadens access to fashion, art, and digital innovation. Through this platform, she offers young people the tools, space, and knowledge to pursue creative careers. This aligns closely with the conference’s mission to introduce youth to pathways they may not have previously considered attainable.

Her message to participants emphasizes ownership and action—central themes of the conference—encouraging young people to recognize their value and take control of their future. With mentorship, real-world insight, and interactive engagement, Appleby’s presence strengthens a conference already known for equipping youth with the confidence, skills, and connections needed to succeed.

Q&A With Erica Appleby

How did you turn your passion for art and fashion into a successful career?

I didn’t see anything else but that. I had a vision and knew in my heart that if I kept going, I would reach my goals. Along the way, I realized that the steps on the path were the magic.

Why is creativity important for young people, even outside of the arts?

When we’re young, we naturally have imagination. As we grow, we sometimes lose that because of life’s logic. But creativity allows young people to dream again—to tap back into that imagination and turn those dreams into reality.

How can youth use art and technology to build their own brands?

Technology now plays a role at every stage of building a brand. From programs like CLO for design and pattern-making to 3D modeling and AI in marketing, young people can create brands more quickly than ever. With just a few tools and social media, students can develop something powerful.

What role does cultural representation play in your work?

It’s everything. We are nothing without our history and how we came to be. Culture is the foundation of most creative work, and I draw deeply on it in what I create.

What advice do you have for young creatives who may lack confidence?

Confidence grows through action. Take small steps each day. Use fear as fuel to try, even if you fail. Failure is just a lesson to learn from and try again.