Community Impact: Celebrating 70 Years of Change

MIAMI – The Greater Miami (FL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated marked a historic milestone—70 years of friendship, service, and transformative community impact—with a memorable anniversary weekend that beautifully blended culture, celebration, and purpose.

The festivities started on Friday, November 14, with a special kickoff celebration at Red Rooster Overtown. Members, supporters, and special guests came together for a night of sisterhood and reflection. Held in the heart of historic Overtown, the event set a positive tone for the weekend. Attendees enjoyed great food, lively fellowship, and heartfelt tributes.

Guests enjoyed a special buffet of Red Rooster favorites. They had Hot Honey Salmon, Fried Yardbird, Caesar Salad, M’s Cornbread, and braised collards. This was all thanks to the hospitality of Derek Fleming and his team.

The evening was a joyful reunion. It also served as a lead-up to the big event that would come next: the 17th Biennial Book and Author Luncheon.

The Book and Author Luncheon: A Grand Celebration of Literary Excellence

On Saturday, November 15, members celebrated the 17th Biennial Book & Author Luncheon. This event showed a strong commitment to service. It was a special moment in the 70th anniversary year. The luncheon took place in front of a sold-out crowd. This crowd included civic leaders, elected officials, supporters, and sister chapters. The event once again proved why it is one of South Florida’s most loved cultural traditions.

From the moment guests arrived, the afternoon was designed to be an unforgettable experience.

Attendees were greeted by two Cotton Club–inspired Harlem Renaissance greeters adorned in showgirl headdresses—an intentional nod to the era that shaped the luncheon’s featured literary work, Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance, by award-winning author and historian A’Lelia Bundles.

Guests then enjoyed a seamless, modern check-in process powered by findmytablenumber.com, signaling that the event blended history with innovation at every turn.

Mistress of Ceremonies Alex Finnie, esteemed Local 10 News anchor, guided attendees through a program rich with inspiration, artistry, and shared purpose.

Musical performances by internationally acclaimed vocalist Nicole Henry, thoughtful reflections from local and national dignitaries, and a moving historical tribute presented by Chapter Archivist Agenoria Paschal Powell added texture to the afternoon’s celebration.

But the heart of the luncheon came through the visionary leadership of Chapter President Sabrina Thomas Knight, the creative direction of Chairwoman Jessica Garrett Modkins, and the meaningful dialogue with featured author A’Lelia Bundles.

A Vision Rooted in Service, Sisterhood & Global Impact

In her greeting, President Sabrina Thomas Knight emphasized the chapter’s longstanding commitment to both local and international service. She shared her hope that the luncheon’s success would propel the chapter into deeper impact:

“During my administration, I would like to see Greater Miami (FL) Chapter increase our impact and support of neighboring countries, such as Haiti, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to support by providing assistance in Haiti, as we collaborated with other organizations to provide medical missions, toys and bicycles for the children, provide tablets in Jamaica to assist students in their academic studies, as well as assist in funding the furnishings of dormitories for college students in Nassau, Bahamas.”

She continued by reaffirming her commitment to community engagement at home:

“During my administration we have made a significant impact in community involvement; I would like to expand our impact on the community we serve through voter registration and education, mentorship and scholarship opportunities.”

And recognizing the transformational power of unity, she added:

“Finally, my mission as President has been to strengthen camaraderie and deepen relationships among neighboring chapters within Miami-Dade County and beyond by creating inclusive service projects and sisterhood experiences that foster unity and connection among our members.”

Her remarks set the tone for an afternoon dedicated not only to celebration, but to the chapter’s forward-facing vision.

Crafting an Unforgettable Guest Experience

Event Chairwoman Jessica Garrett Modkins curated each detail to be intentional and meaningful. From ambiance to programming, her goal was to create more than a luncheon—she aimed to build an immersive moment in time.

“What we wanted to create with this event was an experience. We wanted it to be not only our biggest fundraiser, but to also create the best experience for guests. So, we curated a breathtaking entrance into the ballroom with a photo opportunity with our Cotton Club Greeters as well as allowing for guests not to be bogged down with a registration line, we chose to utilize the technology of findmytablenumber.com to ease guests with getting their seating assignments. We had enlisted a phenomenal author and wanted the guests to enjoy all of the surrounding details of the event.”

Her vision extended to the feature conversation with A’Lelia Bundles, which Modkins moderated in a conversation styled discussion.

“Even with the conversation that I led with our featured author, A’Lelia Bundles, I wanted that to be a conversation where guests could not just get a history lesson, but for them to see themselves in the story of A’Lelia Walker, to see themselves in the story of Madame CJ Walker, to understand the importance of our history, and how you can build upon that. This was a moment for guests to hear someone’s story and leave inspired and uplifted.”

The conversation—insightful, vibrant, and deeply personal—became one of the event’s most celebrated highlights.

Honoring an Author Whose Legacy Speaks Through Generations

Book & Author Co-Chair Gail Ash Dotson shared her own connection to the featured author, offering a heartfelt reflection that resonated throughout the ballroom:

“I saw Ms. Bundles on a morning news show. Immediately I noticed her grace & elegance as well as the historical significance of the story about her great-grandmother, A’Lelia Walker. After engaging with Ms. Bundles and meeting her in person, it became clear that my initial impression of her was confirmed—graciousness, elegance, beauty, warm spirit & overall giving nature!”

Her words captured why Bundles’ presence elevated the luncheon to a cultural moment, bridging past and present through storytelling.

Honoring Legacy, Celebrating History & Building the Future

The luncheon included a special tribute to the late 9th National President, Regina Jollivette Frazier. She was honored for her 54 years of service, friendship, and leadership.

The audience was moved by the presentation of a gift to her family. They also announced a new home built in Haiti in her honor. This gesture showed the chapter’s commitment to global service and her lasting legacy.

Throughout the program, dignitaries including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, and National President Ethel Isaacs Williams, J.D., offered greetings that reinforced the luncheon’s regional and national significance.

Sponsors, partners, and supporters were recognized for making the event’s impact possible, underscoring the powerful community collaborations that fuel The Links’ mission.

A Celebration of Culture, Community & Commitment

As guests departed, they were invited to support ongoing chapter initiatives through a QR code—a modern touch for a historic moment. The afternoon closed with gratitude, applause, and an unmistakable sense of pride.

The 17th Biennial Book & Author Luncheon was more than a fundraiser, more than a celebration, and more than a gathering. It was a tribute to 70 years of service, a reflection of sisterhood at its highest order, and a reminder that storytelling—like service—has the power to shape generations.

The Greater Miami (FL) Chapter looks forward to continuing this legacy and welcoming the community back in 2027 for the next chapter of its remarkable story.