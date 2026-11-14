Top 7 Motorcycle Injury Law Firms Near Aventura for Rider Claims

AVENTURA, Fla. – Florida ranked first in the nation for motorcycle deaths for the third year in a row in 2024, according to highway safety figures reported by the Fort Myers News-Press. The state’s crash dashboard counted 9,420 motorcycle crashes that year, with 578 deaths and 8,106 injuries. A rider has no steel frame and no airbag, and often has no time to react when a driver turns left across traffic.

The legal side can feel just as rough. Motorcycles fall outside Florida’s no-fault system, so riders do not have to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage the way drivers do. Riders 21 and older may skip the helmet if they carry at least $10,000 in medical benefits insurance, and insurers sometimes use that choice to blame the rider anyway. Under Florida’s fault rules, a person found more than 50 percent responsible generally cannot recover damages. Most injury lawsuits also face a two-year filing deadline.

This list covers seven law firms near Aventura that handle rider claims. Each entry explains where the firm works and what sets its approach apart so that you can compare your options with solid facts.

1. Meldon Law

Because Florida’s no-fault rules do not cover motorcycles, insurance works differently after a rider’s wreck, and a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Aventura at Meldon Law can explain which coverage applies to a specific crash. The firm’s Aventura office is at 19495 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 605. Meldon Law says its legal team has served clients since 1971 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars, figures that come from the firm itself.

That no-fault gap changes the strategy. Because riders do not have to use PIP first or meet an injury threshold, the firm says it can seek money from the at-fault driver’s liability insurance, from the rider’s own policy where one applies, or through a lawsuit. To prove fault, the team can gather the Aventura Police Department report, witness statements, photos, video, medical records, and expert testimony. Its site names common driver errors in rider crashes, including improper turns, failing to yield, and passing too closely.

Meldon Law’s results page lists a $3 million motorcycle case that ended in a below-the-knee leg amputation, a $2.25 million case for a rider who needed complex jaw surgery, and a $450,000 case with catastrophic injuries. The firm notes that these amounts are gross totals before fees, costs, and medical liens. It works on contingency, so clients owe no fee unless the firm wins. The office takes calls around the clock, offers free consultations, and serves Spanish speakers. The site also tells riders to skip social media posts about the crash and to follow their doctor’s orders, since insurers can use either to cut a claim.

2. Shaked Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Shaked Law sits at 20900 NE 30th Ave., Suite 715, near Aventura Mall. Its motorcycle page warns that insurers often blame riders, including for helmet choices, to pressure them into backing down. The same page counts 1,197 motorcycle crashes in Miami-Dade County in 2022, with 44 riders killed. Sagi Shaked founded the firm in 2007, and the firm reports more than 100 years of combined experience. It offers free case reviews and takes fees only if it wins.

3. Dolman Law Group

Dolman Law Group is based in Clearwater and keeps an Aventura office at 20200 W. Dixie Hwy., Suite 801. Its Aventura page lists motorcycle accidents next to truck, bicycle, pedestrian, and bus claims. The firm offers free consultations in English or Spanish and charges fees only if it recovers money. It reports more than 120 years of combined experience. Because it also handles bus and truck claims, it may suit crashes that involve larger vehicles. Riders who want a statewide team with a local office may find that mix useful.

4. SteinLaw

SteinLaw has an Aventura office at 20801 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 400, and lists five Florida offices. Its Aventura page includes car, motorcycle, and truck crashes, along with rideshare claims, which matters when an Uber or Lyft driver hits a rider. The firm says each client gets the direct phone number of their attorney. It also serves clients in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

5. Templer & Hirsch

Templer & Hirsch runs its main office at 2750 NE 185th St., Suite 305. Its Aventura page names right-of-way violations as a common cause of rider crashes, where drivers miss a motorcycle during a left turn or lane change. The firm says it has more than 35 years of experience and has recovered over $100 million for clients. It also lists brain injury cases and promises direct access to an attorney, not only office staff.

6. Viñas & DeLuca

Viñas & DeLuca has served injured Floridians since 2014. Its principal office is in Miami, and it meets Aventura clients by appointment at 19790 W. Dixie Hwy., Suite 1104. Founding partner Francisco Viñas worked as a state prosecutor, then defended insurance carriers and hospitals, before switching sides in 2002. That background shows how insurers weigh a rider’s fault, which helps when an adjuster points to a helmet or lane position. The firm offers free consultations by phone or video, with a Spanish-speaking attorney available.

7. Anidjar & Levine

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine have offices across Florida, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and the firm publishes an Aventura page for motorcycle crash victims. That page says blame can fall on a driver or, in defect cases, on a vehicle or motorcycle manufacturer. The firm says clients receive their attorney’s cell phone number and that its team serves people in English, Spanish, French, and Hebrew. It handles claims on a contingency basis.

What Riders Should Weigh Before Hiring

Small details often decide a rider’s claim, and insurers notice them early: a recorded statement, a gap in treatment, a social media post, a missed deadline. Before signing with any firm, ask who will handle the file day to day, how fees and case costs get paid, and when the firm last took a rider case to trial. Confirm each lawyer’s license on The Florida Bar’s website, save every medical bill and insurance letter, and let your lawyer take calls from adjusters. Florida’s two-year filing window closes faster than most people expect.