‘Entrepreneurial Mindset’, A Valuable Skill For The 21st Century

Jamaica’s Ambassador, Audrey Marks encourages the development of and an ‘Entrepreneurial Mindset’

By Derrick Scott

ATLANTA – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, says developing an ‘Entrepreneurial Mindset’ is a critically valuable skill set which should be cultivated by those who want to get ahead in today’s 21st century world.

Ambassador Marks was addressing the Elaine Bryan Foundation’s annual Inspirational Luncheon & Awards at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Buckhead Atlanta Georgia on Sunday May 7.2017.

She told the over 300 attendees including scholarship awardees, that “There is no better way to prepare for the world of the 21st century, whether you aspire to work for a large company, start your own business, go into academia or to public service, than through cultivating your skills in entrepreneurship.”

The Jamaican Ambassador who herself can be considered a serial entrepreneur, and is best known for creating the Paymaster Online System, explained that “the emphasis of the entrepreneurial mindset is not on starting businesses, rather it’s on the development of skills; It’s not what you do, it’s how you think,” she said.

Characteristics of the Entrepreneurial Mindset

“The characteristics of the entrepreneurial mindset are: Creativity, Resourcefulness, Courage, resilience and Passion … that set of attitudes, skills and behaviours that you need succeed academically, personally and professionally. These include: initiative and self-direction, risk-taking, flexibility and adaptability, creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem solving. Other definitions include the ability to see opportunities, marshal resources and create value,” Ambassador Marks declared.

“The skills apply equally to students who want to develop for-profit companies or not-for-profits (or social ventures) or work inside established organizations. And the irony is that traditional employers are telling recruiting agencies and colleges that they value these skills in candidates who are applying for jobs that might otherwise appear to not be entrepreneurial. Employers recognize that the innovative spirit, agility, resourcefulness and self-awareness that our students possess are valued in the marketplace,” she said.

“You see, ideas are not unique, it’s who act first and best, and have the courage and skills to persevere. Today it is becoming more and more improbable to compete and build financial wealth in any career without the skills a good education provides.”

“I am encouraging all the young people here today to embrace the pursuit of formal education. I am also encouraging everyone here today to continuously pursue a life of learning… read, be curious… be like a child in always asking ‘what is that?’ what are you doing” what causes that”? What, What, What, never goes out of style.

Ambassador Marks commended Dr. Elaine Bryan, as President and founder, for undertaking the initiative of establishing this Foundation, Which is “to improve the achievement of students by providing education, empowerment and mentorship services, while inspiring them to dream big and connecting them to opportunities.”

Two scholarships were presented for leadership in technology, artistic design and community service. One went to Nina Qin who ranked in the top ten of her class and attends Georgia Tech and the other to Gabriel Davis, a North Spring High School Senior who hopes to study technology and Web design.

Seven additional students received awards for outstanding academic achievement.

Among the other inspirational speakers were: Captain Barrington Irving, the youngest and first person of color to fly solo around the world; Attorney at law and Philanthropist Paula Kerr-Jarrett and CEO of Golden Krust Mr. Lowell Hawthorne.

Also in attendance was Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Atlanta, Mrs Jewel Scott.