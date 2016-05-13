Golden Krust Bakery CEO Appears In TV Series, UNDERCOVER BOSS

Golden Krust President & CEO Lowell Hawthorne Conducts Covert Company Mission on CBS Hit Series UNDERCOVER BOSS May 22nd



NEW YORK – Lowell Hawthorne, President and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, will be featured on the Emmy Award-winning series UNDERCOVER BOSS, Sunday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network.

Known for its signature golden crust patties and other Caribbean culinary delights, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 120 franchise restaurants in nine states. Golden Krust also operates a Retail Divison that provides Jamaican patties to the New York City public schools, the penal system, military channels and over 20,000 supermarkets, club stores and dollar stores nationwide.

As with other episodes of the reality show, Hawthorne is disguised in order to get a first-hand look at the business models’ strengths and flaws as well as learn of the personal and professional struggles of employees and franchisees. Hawthorne noted that the eye-opening experience provided meaningful insights into the brand and invaluable appreciation that goes into the day-to-day operation of a Golden Krust Restaurant.

“Our mission is for Golden Krust to become the “King of Patty” and therefore be the preferred patty, the preferred employer and preferred choice of food for customers nationwide. Everything we do revolves around that mission,” Hawthorne noted. “Being on ‘Undercover Boss’ provided a golden opportunity to get an inside look from the perspective of the employee, the franchisee and the customer. I walked away with an extraordinary sense of pride for our amazing employees. When it boils down to it, it’s about our product and the committed people behind it.”

During the episode, Golden Krust will be hosting a live chat on Twitter via @GoldenKrustBkry and will respond in real-time to any conversations using #UndercoverBoss. Golden Krust encourages their fans to host viewing parties by offering a downloadable “party pack,” available on their Facebook page beginning May 16. The Golden Krust Patty Party Pack will include downloadable e-vite, Spotify playlist as well as Golden Krust trivia to play with partygoers.

Additionally, the company is hosting a Twitter Photo Contest where fans are asked to upload photos of their viewing party and the one with the most likes receives a Golden Krust gift basket filled with golden and delicious Jamaican favorites and a 24-pack of Golden Krust Jamaican beef patties. Contest information will be posted on the Golden Krust Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GoldenKrustBakery).

