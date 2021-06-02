Miramar Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Live Events

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar invites the community to join in on a month-long celebration to honor Caribbean American Heritage Month (CAHM) which recognizes the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.

Dr. Claire Nelson Kicks Off CAHM

The City has various family-friendly events planned for residents to celebrate the City’s diversity. To kick off CAHM, City officials were joined at Miramar City Hall on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the CARICOM Consular Corps and other local leaders. Dr. Claire Nelson, Founding President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), who spearheaded the campaign to designate June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month, also delivered a virtual message to those in attendance. Members of the media and residents were also treated to live entertainment and Caribbean food samples as details of the month’s activities were unveiled.

Miramar’s Diverse Caribbean Community

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “June is a very exciting month in our country but particularly right here in Miramar where our residents are from so many different backgrounds across the Caribbean. We have a variety of free events planned throughout the month that the community can engage in to celebrate their heritage. The strength of our community truly rests in the diverse background of our residents and I look forward to us all safely celebrating together.”

Event Schedule

Free events planned to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage include:

Maquettes: The Studies and Drawings of Basil Watson Art Exhibition presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and Hampton Art Lovers

June 1- August 15

Ansin Family Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center|ArtsPark

Ice-Cream Social for Vaccinated Miramar Residents- hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne

June 1-30, 2021, Mondays through Thursdays

Cleveland’s Old-Fashioned Ice-Cream (1st 300 vaccinated Miramar residents)

I-Star Muzic Sound System Sunday in association with Commissioner Alexandra Davis Family Fun Day

June 13, 2021- 3pm-10pm

Miramar Regional Park

GirlParent Seminar- Creating the Connection

Thursday, June 17, 2021- 6pm-8pm

With Dr. Cassandre Davis and Dr. Lavern Deer

Facebook.com/CityofMiramar/Live

Free Yoga with a Caribbean Twist- Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam

Saturday, June 19, 2021- 10am-11am

Miramar City Hall Plaza

Island-Hopping Experience hosted by Commissioner Maxwell Chambers

Saturday, June 19, 2021- 6pm-10pm

Shirley Branca Park

Our Father’s Day Celebration hosted by Commissioner Maxwell Chambers

Sunday, June 20, 2021- 7pm-11pm

Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall

Caribbean Heritage Awards Honoring Outstanding members of the Caribbean Community

Hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Miramar Commission Chambers

The Caribbean Bar Association in collaboration with the Office of Mayor Wayne Messam

Honoring Caribbean Jurists

Saturday, June 25, 2021 (By invitation only)

Miramar Cultural Center

Taste of the Caribbean

Hosted by Commissioner Alexandra Davis

Saturday, June 26, 2021- 6pm-10pm

Miramar City Hall Plaza