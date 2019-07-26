Beres Hammond Embarks On Summer 2019 “Never Ending” Tour

New York, NY– Reggae legend Beres Hammond will begin his Summer 2019 “Never Ending” Tour this Saturday July 27th in Danbury Connecticut.

The Tour continues with shows throughout the East Coast with stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Newark, Huntington, Richmond, Washington D.C., Norfolk, Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale.

The tour is named after his 2018 album, “Never Ending”, which is Hammond’s third #1 album on the Billboard reggae chart.

On “Never Ending”, Beres carries on the grand tradition of a romantic balladeer with sensitivity and swagger presenting 21st century classics from the master of romance and reggae.

“Never Ending” features 14 songs about love and life, in collaboration with longtime recording studio partners; Willie Lindo, Kirk Bennett, Handel Tucker, Errol ‘Flabba’ Carter, Leroy & David Heywood aka “Mafia & Fluxy,” Winston ‘Bopee’ Bowen, Dean Fraser and Robbie Lyn among others.

“Never Ending” was preceded by “A Moment in Time” released in 2008 and “One Love, One Life” released in 2012. Over the span of his three decade career, the legend has obtained 8 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Reggae Chart, including “In Control”, “Love From A Distance”, “A Day in the Life”, “Music is Life”’ and “The Ultimate Collection: Beres Hammond.”

Helping form the foundation for his mellow, bluesy delivery, Beres grew up listening to American soul and pop music from Stax, Motown and other vintage sounds. Fast forward to now, his own influence on others is witnessed from a diverse list of singers including Shaggy, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin and Rihanna and much more.

Beres Hammond 2019 “Never Ending” Tour Dates

Saturday – July 27 Ives Concert Park Danbury, CT

Sunday – July 28 Lake Clifton Park Baltimore, MD

Tuesday – July 30 Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday – July 31 Patio Theater Chicago, IL

Friday – August 2 Woodbine Racetrack Toronto, ON

Sunday – August 4 Ford Ampith. @ Coney Island

Tuesday – August 6 Payomet PAC Truro, MA

Wednesday – August 7 House of Blues Boston, MA

Friday – August 9 Theater of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

Saturday – August 10 NJPAC Newark, NJ

Sunday – August 11 The Paramount Huntington, NY

Tuesday – August 13 The National Richmond, VA

Th. & Fri. – August 15 & 16 Howard Theatre Washington, D.C.

Saturday – August 17 Norva Norfolk, VA

Sunday – August 18 Oasis Shriners Auditorium Charlotte, NC

Friday – August 23 Cobb Energy PAC Atlanta, GA

Saturday – August 24 The Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Sunday – August 25 Broward PAC Ft. Lauderdale, FL

ADVERTISEMENT