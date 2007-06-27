Caribbean-American, Barrington Irving completes world record solo flight

OPA-LOCKA – Barrington Irving arrived in Opa Locka in his single-engine plane Wednesday, June 27 around 10:30am after completing a three-month, around-the-world trip and became the first black person to fly around the world alone.

“I’m home,” Irving, 23, said as the hundreds of fans who saw him land at Opa-locka airport exploded in cheers.

“I’m proud to be born in Jamaica and live out my dream in Miami,” he said.

In a nearby hangar, a yellow and white banner hung with black letters that read: “Live, dream, fly.” On it was a picture of Irving and his plane, “Inspiration.”



A moment of prayer of “Thanks” for Barrington’s safe return

(Photo by: Infinite Markets Inc.)

South Florida’s Caribbean-American community were out in record numbers to show there support and pride for Barrington who was born in Jamaica.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordon declared Wednesday “Barrington Irving Day” and gave him the honorary keys to the county.

“Barrington Irving, he’s our superman today,” Jordon said.

Through his nonprofit organization, Experience Aviation, Inc., Irving’s mission is to address the significant shortage of youth pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace. `On his blog, Barrington wrote, “I want to show them they can do more with their lives than resort to violence!” “Anything is possible. They said I was too young and had no money, but that hasn’t stopped me.”



L-R Barrington Irving Sr. and Barrington Irving Jr.

(Photo by: Infinite Markets Inc.)



Commissioner Winston Barnes addresses the audience

(Photo by: Infinite Markets Inc.)