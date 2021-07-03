Caribbean Airlines Ready as Trinidad and Tobago’s Borders to Re-Open
[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – With the opening of the borders of Trinidad and Tobago set for July 17, 2021, Caribbean Airlines reveals its commercial flight schedule.*
The airline will introduce the schedule on a phased basis starting with operations between Trinidad and Tobago (POS) and the Eastern Caribbean on July 17. Alongside the re-start of operations to New York, Miami and Toronto. The airline’s daily service to Cheddi Jagan International, Guyana continues.
Two immediate additions to the network out of POS is twice weekly service to Eugene F. Correia, Ogle, International Airport, Guyana and weekly service to/from Dominica.
Flights to Jamaica, Orlando and St. Lucia will operate from August 13 and 16 respectively, with other destinations added later on.
Eastern Caribbean Schedule Into/ Out of Trinidad – Starting July 17, 2021
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|Trinidad to Dominica
|Thursday
|Dominica to Trinidad
|Saturday
|Trinidad to Barbados
|Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
|Barbados to Trinidad
|Monday, Thursday, Sunday
|Trinidad to St. Vincent
|Wednesday, Sunday
|St. Vincent to Trinidad
|Wednesday, Sunday
|Trinidad to Grenada
|Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
|Grenada to Trinidad
|Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
New South American Service Into/Out of Trinidad – Starting July 17, 2021
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY
|Trinidad to Ogle, Guyana
|Wednesday, Friday
|Ogle, Guyana to Trinidad
|Wednesday, Friday
North American Schedule Into/ Out of Trinidad – Starting July 17, 2021
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY – NONSTOP
|ROUTE
|FREQUENCY-NONSTOP
|Trinidad to New York
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|New York to Trinidad
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|Trinidad to Toronto
|Wednesday
|Toronto to Trinidad
|Thursday
|Trinidad to Miami
|Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday
|Miami to Trinidad
|Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday
Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.
Caribbean Airlines has been proactive in putting systems in place, for the convenience and wellbeing of its employees and customers.
Passengers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination within the Caribbean Airlines network using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at travelguidelines.caribbean-airlines.com
Additionally, travelers can make appointments for COVID-19 tests using an integrated portal via the airline’s website. The booking platform integrates with multiple stakeholders, including medical establishments, airlines, airports and governments, to securely validate and share passenger health credentials, such as test results and vaccines.
These tools enable the passenger journey to be simple and stress free. Caribbean Airlines’ teams look forward to welcoming its loyal customers in a safe and comfortable travel environment with the authentic Caribbean hospitality that they enjoy.
For the latest updates customers can visit www.caribbean-airlines.com; download the mobile app and follow Caribbean Airlines social media pages.
Customers are reminded that the airline’s current travel safety protocols remain in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.
