NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness led a distinguished delegation of government officials and diplomats. They paid final respects to the late Mrs. Alsion Marie Wilson, CD, Consul General of Jamaica at New York. This was during a three-hour celebration of life service held at the Community Baptist Church of Englewood, New Jersey.

The at capacity congregation gathered to honour the legacy of the diplomat. She served Jamaica with distinction from July 2019 until her passing on November 8, 2025. This was after a four-year battle with breast cancer. Mrs. Wilson, who was 64 years old, died at her home in New York.

Order of Distinction (Commander Class)

In a poignant moment during the service, Prime Minister Holness presented the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) insignia to Mrs. Wilson’s husband, Omar Wilson. This marked her final salute from the Government of Jamaica.

The late Consul General was conferred with this national honour earlier this year in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Jamaica’s national development in education, technology, and healthcare capacity-building.

Prime Minister Holness: “A Good Steward”

“Alsion can only be described as a good steward, a dependable servant of the people. She excelled in moments of crisis, when leadership matters most,” Prime Minister Holness told mourners, describing her as a pillar of reliability and dedication. “She was not content merely to occupy the office of consul general but sought to transform it and reimagine the role. She became a beloved figure in the diaspora.”

In Pursuit of Excellence

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who delivered a heartfelt tribute outlining the transformative nature of Mrs. Wilson’s tenure.

“To say that her tenure was revolutionary is an understatement. CG Wilson has redefined the role. Alsion was always in pursuit of excellence,” Minister Johnson Smith stated.

Consul General of Jamaica Alsion Wilson

Born in St. Catherine, Jamaica, on February 21, 1963, Mrs. Roach Wilson migrated to the United States. There, she built a distinguished career in finance before entering diplomatic service. She held senior positions at leading firms, including Vice President and Associate Director at Bear Stearns.

She was also Director of Finance at Greylock Capital Management and founded both The Alsion Roach Group, LLC and Cyberlock Solutions, a cybersecurity firm.

As Jamaica’s eleventh Consul General at New York, Mrs. Wilson oversaw Jamaica’s interests across 33 U.S. states, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. She served one of the largest and most active Jamaican diasporas in the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she initiated the “CG on the Beat” program, providing essential supplies to Jamaican community members unable to access services during lockdowns.

Among her notable achievements was spearheading a laptop and tablet drive. It raised over US$700,000 to support Jamaican students affected by the pandemic. She also relaunched the Jamaica Independence Gala, transforming it into a premier New York celebration of national pride and philanthropy.

Service of Thanksgiving

The service of thanksgiving was officiated by The Rev. Lester Taylor, Bishop Dr. Cecil Riley, and the Rev. Dr. Griffiths. A moving musical tribute was rendered by Grammy award winner Gramps Morgan. He performed “People Like You,” offering comfort and celebration of Mrs. Wilson’s life and legacy.

The celebration thanksgiving service was attended by an eminent gathering. It included Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Retired Major General Antony Anderson. United States Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke delivered a heartfelt tribute, and State Minister Delano Seivewright, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, was also present.

Jeremiah Hyacinth, Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps, also paid tribute to the late Consul General. Christopher Benjamin, Community Relations Officer at the Consulate, offered remarks. These were made on behalf of the Consulate’s staff, honoring Mrs. Wilson’s dedication and service.

Tributes

Touching tributes were heard from her daughter, Vanessa, and from Mr. Shaune Brown. He delivered on behalf of her husband Omar and son Brian. These celebrated her life as a devoted wife, mother, and servant of Jamaica.

Business leaders from New York’s financial sector, members of the Jamaican diplomatic service in the US, attended.

This included Ambassador Brian Wallace, Jamaica’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN); Consul General at Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair; honorary consuls; and members of the Jamaican Embassy and Permanent Missions to the Organization of American States and UN. Numerous members of the Jamaican diaspora community were also present.

“She gave more than she took,” Prime Minister Holness reflected, noting her extensive charitable work and her commitment to strengthening the bonds between Jamaica and its diaspora. “Her passing leaves a void in our hearts, but also a legacy of devotion, patriotism, and excellence that will continue to inspire all who knew her.”

Mrs. Roach Wilson is survived by her husband, Omar, and children Brian, Vanessa, and Patrick.