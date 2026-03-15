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Janice McIntosh Takes Charge of GJDC Southern Region

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell6 hours ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Janice McIntosh Global Jamaica Diaspora Council
Janice McIntosh Aims for Smarter Future in Global Jamaica Diaspora Council
Janice McIntosh

SOUTH FLORIDA – Janice McIntosh, the new representative for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council’s (GJDC) Southern Region of the United States, is determined to hit the ground running in her new post. Her initial plans are to meet with Jamaican stakeholders. She aims to discuss issues affecting the 13-state bloc.

McIntosh, who defeated six rivals for the position, is expected to take office on April 1. It was her second run for the post. The post was previously held by Peter Gracey who served a three-year term starting in 2023.

“My first order of business is to meet with the Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (in Jamaica) to review the Terms of Reference, fully understand the mandate of the role, and ensure that my work is aligned with the priorities and expectations of the Ministry at this time,” she told South Florida Caribbean News.

McIntosh disclosed that she has assembled a diverse 15-member team of volunteers to help chart the first 100 days of her administration. They include persons with expertise in strategy, communication, marketing, technology, and community engagement.

Getting the states under her watch in sync is critical for the Kingston-born McIntosh. She has been involved in the Jamaican community since moving to South Florida in 2009.

“A key priority during this period will be establishing a digital framework that allows us to better connect the 13 southern states, strengthen communication among Diaspora organizations, and create meaningful channels for engagement,” she said.

“I also plan to conduct listening sessions across the region to hear directly from Jamaicans and Diaspora leaders in each state, ” McIntosh added.

“Understanding the concerns, opportunities, and priorities on the ground will help guide the initiatives we develop moving forward.”

Voting in the GJDC elections started on January 28 and closed February 20. Winners in the three US regions and Canada were recently announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Jamaica.

McIntosh’s rivals were Zoe Chin Loy, Gillian Murray, Jayonne Richards, Kady Edwards-Campbell and Rosemarie Roth.

For 11 years, Janice McIntosh served as Jamaica National Bank’s chief representative officer. She was also active in Lauderhill. Lauderhill is home to South Florida’s largest Jamaican community.

The GJDC Southern United States Region comprises Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

 

 

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell6 hours ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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