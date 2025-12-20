“Stay Strong Jamaica” Hurricane Relief Concert Highlights from Circle House

NORTH MIAMI – On Thursday, December 18th, a press event for the “Stay Strong Jamaica” Hurricane Relief Concert was held at Circle House Studios, hosted by Inner Circle, known as the Bad Boys of Reggae.

This additional press engagement aimed to further promote the upcoming benefit concert. Throughout the evening, attendees listened to the official theme song and Spotify playlist for the Stay Strong Jamaica Relief Concert. The theme song, Stay Strong Jamaica, was composed by Ian Lewis of Inner Circle.

Roger Lewis – Inner Circle

Julian Marley

Aston Barrett Jr. – Wailers

Community Support

Ed Robinson

“Stay Strong Jamaica” Hurricane Relief Concert Performers

The one-night-only benefit concert will showcase performances by prominent Jamaican and Caribbean artists, along with special guests and surprise appearances. Featured performers for the January 2nd event include Shaggy, Julian Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Ernie Smith, Wailers, Ky-Mani Marley, I-Octane, Etana, Tee Jay, Shuga, Inner Circle, Mykal Rose, Chalice, Brick and Lace, and Ed Robinson. (Lineup subject to change.)

Click here to purchase tickets.

Scenes From Circle House Press Event