The short version

Updated November 2026

More than a decade ago, government agencies and industry leaders called medical tourism the “next frontier” for Jamaican hospitality. The idea was simple: Jamaica already had the airlift, the hotels and the brand, so why not attract visitors who come for a hip replacement, dental implants or a wellness retreat and stay to recover by the sea?

In 2026 the idea is back on the national agenda, and this time the focus is on dental care. Progress has been slower than the 2015 headlines promised, though. Jamaica still ranks well for its appeal as a destination and lags on hospital infrastructure and price.

What’s happening in 2026

Dental tourism is the new spearhead. In a keynote at the Jamaica Dental Association’s 62nd convention in Green Island, Hanover, in May 2026, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said Jamaica is moving to win a share of the multi-billion-dollar global medical and dental tourism market. He argued that patients who come for cosmetic or restorative dental work also spend on hotels, food, transport and attractions, which spreads the benefit across the tourism economy.

A policy framework is in the works. JAMPRO, the government’s trade and investment agency, says a national medical tourism policy has been drafted for the Government to consider. The agency describes it as the framework the sector needs to grow, and it continues to court investors, including investors in medical training.

Private hospitals want in. In 2025, Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston announced plans to expand and grow its share of international patients. The Jamaica Observer’s report put the global medical tourism market at about US$41.75 billion in 2024, with projections of roughly US$102 billion by 2030.

Public infrastructure is part of the picture. The long-running rehabilitation of Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, the city at the heart of the north-coast resort belt, was slated for completion in 2026. Tourism leaders have said a fully restored CRH would reassure overseas visitors. Hurricane Melissa, which battered western Jamaica in October 2025, also put healthcare capacity in the region under pressure.

How Jamaica actually ranks

The 2015 article said Jamaica was rated the “2nd most attractive” medical tourism destination. That needs context.

2014 Medical Tourism Index: Jamaica placed second, behind Costa Rica , in the destination attractiveness category. That category covers things like beauty, culture and tourism appeal. Overall, Jamaica ranked 14th of 30 countries.

Jamaica placed , in the destination attractiveness category. That category covers things like beauty, culture and tourism appeal. Overall, Jamaica ranked countries. 2016: JAMPRO reported that Jamaica held its No. 2 spot for attractiveness and placed 17th overall.

JAMPRO reported that Jamaica held its No. 2 spot for attractiveness and placed 17th overall. 2020–2021 Index (46 destinations): Jamaica ranked 33rd on destination environment, 25th on its medical tourism industry and 44th on quality of facilities and services.

The pattern is consistent: visitors love Jamaica as a place to be, but they aren’t yet convinced about its hospitals.

What’s holding Jamaica back

Industry analysts point to a few recurring problems:

Price. The trade publication IMTJ argues that private healthcare in Jamaica costs too much to compete with regional rivals such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia and the Cayman Islands’ Health City.

The trade publication IMTJ argues that private healthcare in Jamaica costs too much to compete with regional rivals such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia and the Cayman Islands’ Health City. Ownership. IMTJ also notes that many facilities being built for medical tourism are foreign-owned, so less of the money stays with Jamaicans.

IMTJ also notes that many facilities being built for medical tourism are foreign-owned, so less of the money stays with Jamaicans. Infrastructure and accreditation. The index scores show that facilities and international accreditation are the weakest link.

The index scores show that facilities and international accreditation are the weakest link. Speed of policy. Commentators, including former minister Lisa Hanna in a 2021 Observer column series, have argued that government action hasn’t moved fast enough to match the opportunity.

The strengths are real too: English-speaking doctors, many trained abroad; short, frequent flights from South Florida; a strong hospitality sector for recovery stays; and a large diaspora that already travels home for care.

Thinking about treatment in Jamaica? What to know first

Many readers of SFLCN already go “home” for dental work or procedures. If you’re considering it, here’s a practical checklist:

Verify the professional. Doctors in Jamaica must be registered with the Medical Council of Jamaica, and dentists with the Dental Council of Jamaica. Ask for registration details and check them. Ask about accreditation. Ask whether the hospital or clinic holds international accreditation and from which body, and what its infection-control and emergency procedures are. Get the full price in writing. Make sure it covers the procedure, anesthesia, medication, follow-up visits and what happens if there are complications. Check your insurance. Most US plans, including Medicare in nearly all cases, won’t pay for planned care abroad. Ask your insurer before you book, and consider medical travel insurance. Plan your recovery time. Ask your surgeon how long to wait before flying home, and build that into your hotel and flight bookings. Line up follow-up care at home. Bring back copies of all records, imaging and prescriptions, and make sure a local doctor or dentist is willing to handle aftercare. Be wary of deals that seem too good. Very low prices, pressure to pay upfront or vague answers about credentials are red flags.

Frequently asked questions

Is Jamaica a good destination for medical tourism? Jamaica scores highly for its appeal as a destination and has well-trained, English-speaking medical professionals. International rankings, however, place it lower on facilities and cost-competitiveness than leading regional rivals such as Costa Rica.

What procedures do people travel to Jamaica for? The main draws are dental care, cosmetic and elective surgery, and wellness services. Dental tourism is a current focus of the Ministry of Tourism.

Is medical treatment in Jamaica cheaper than in the US? Often, yes, compared with US prices, though analysts say Jamaica’s private care is pricier than some competing Caribbean and Latin American destinations. Always compare full, written quotes.

Does US insurance cover treatment in Jamaica? Usually not for planned procedures. Check with your insurer before you travel.

Does Jamaica have a medical tourism policy? JAMPRO says a national medical tourism policy has been drafted for the Government to consider.

Related reading on SFLCN

Original report (May 9, 2015)

Medical Tourism: The Next Frontier in Jamaican Hospitality

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Renee Marie Stephano, Founder and President of the Medical Tourism Association, shared her perspectives at the “Managing Jamaica’s Economic Future” session at JAMPRO’s Jamaica Investment Forum 2015. The Medical Tourism association continues to play a vital role in shaping the industry globally.

Medical Tourism, which represents an approximately US$100 billion market, is expected to become one of Jamaica’s leading areas for international investment as demand increases in developed countries. The expansion of this industry will form a critical part of Jamaica’s strategy for economic growth, and the Medical Tourism Association has highlighted its importance at several events.

Ms. Stephano has committed to working with JAMPRO to improve service development in Medical Tourism Sectors in Jamaica. Additionally, the Association congratulated the agency for developing the Health and Wellness Tourism Strategy, which supported Jamaica’s rank as the 2nd most attractive destination for Medical Tourism by the Medical Tourism Index in 2014. Furthermore, many international experts look to the Medical Tourism Association for leadership and best practices in the sector.