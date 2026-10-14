Atlanta Fundraiser Supports Jamaica Dental Missions

ATLANTA — Jamaicans Caring for Jamaicans (JCJ) honored two community leaders. They raised funds for dental missions that serve underserved communities in Jamaica.

Jamaicans Caring for Jamaicans Culture Award Recipients

Dr. Christopher Parker and Dr. Yvonne Smith Blake received JCJ’s Contribution to the Culture Award for their community service. Parker is a research associate professor and director of Population and Global Health at the Georgia Health Policy Center in Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. He also serves as vice president of Atlanta-based Integrity Children’s Fund. Meanwhile, Smith Blake is CEO of the Montego Bay-Atlanta Cities Committee.

JCJ presented the awards Oct. 10 during its annual All Schools Jamm fundraiser at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The “Disco Inferno”-themed event drew patrons in colorful Afro-inspired outfits and 1970s fashions.

DJs Migraine and Gaddafi kept guests dancing into early Sunday, while Jamaican singer Gem Myers delivered a featured performance.

Held under the banner “Party with a Purpose,” the event supports JCJ’s annual dental missions. These missions provide oral health care in underserved Jamaican communities.

Jamaica’s honorary consul in Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan, congratulated JCJ. She also praised its members for their long-standing commitment to helping Jamaicans in need.

Bryan said the dental outreach program expands access to care for people who might otherwise struggle to receive professional treatment.

She said JCJ’s work extends beyond dental care and reflects the diaspora’s commitment to service, compassion and communities in Jamaica.

In her acceptance remarks, Smith Blake thanked JCJ for the honor. She called it a humbling recognition that encouraged her to continue serving others.

She said she has served communities in the United States and abroad for more than 30 years. However, Jamaica remains especially close to her heart.

Although many people associate her work with medical missions, Smith Blake said service also means helping people secure food, shelter, education and opportunities. These opportunities allow them to live with dignity.

“True service is not measured by what we say, but by what we are willing to do,” she said, adding that service should be measured by lives touched and burdens lifted, not public recognition.

Smith Blake said her faith and personal integrity guide her commitment to the work. She believes she was called to do this work.

She pledged to continue serving as long as she has the strength and opportunity.

Parker also thanked JCJ for the recognition. He urged Jamaicans to support one another and organizations serving communities at home and abroad.

His remarks underscored the collective responsibility behind JCJ’s work and the Jamaican diaspora’s broader contribution to national development.

A Decade of Dental Outreach

Led by President Junior Taylor, JCJ has spent the past decade bringing dental professionals and volunteers to communities in St. Elizabeth, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny.

JCJ traces its roots to 2012, when Taylor and friends in Montego Bay began discussing ways to help residents in need. Early projects included wellness outreach for older adults and shut-ins in rural St. James. The group also provided transportation to health clinics and care-package distributions.

The effort expanded in 2015 when the group assisted a medical mission from Jacksonville, Florida. During the mission, Taylor met dentists Dr. Joseph Dove and Dr. Anthony Polk. These dentists wanted to return to Jamaica for dental-focused outreach.

Within a year, the team launched its first dental mission in St. James. They served more than 500 Jamaicans in two days.

The community effort grew into a sustained dental outreach program for rural and underserved areas. These areas are places where professional oral health care can be difficult to access.

The missions provide treatment and pain relief while teaching patients and families about preventive care and good oral health.

In July 2026, JCJ’s Montego Bay mission served more than 450 patients. The organization estimated the value of the services and supplies at J$4 million.

Over the past decade, the missions have delivered more than J$50 million in dental services, supplies and related assistance.

JCJ aims to improve health, dignity and quality of life in rural Jamaica by providing accessible, compassionate dental care.

The annual All Schools Jamm helps sustain that mission. It brings together members of the Jamaican diaspora and friends of Jamaica for entertainment, fellowship and fundraising.

Taylor said JCJ and its volunteers remain focused on delivering essential dental services. They are committed to improving lives in Jamaica, one community at a time.