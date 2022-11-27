Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has launched its 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale, offering savings of up to 65% off resort stays enjoyed all the way through the end of next year.

“Good things generally come to those who wait, but not in the case of this sale,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale represent our biggest savings of this year and next. So, for the best deal on a 2023 Jamaica escape, guests will most definitely want to book right now.”

Bookings eligible for the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale must be made by December 4, 2022 for resort stays enjoyed by December 22, 2023. A three-night minimum stay is required, revisions to current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.