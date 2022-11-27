Travel

Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

Savings of up to 65% off available

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay
Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has launched its 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale, offering savings of up to 65% off resort stays enjoyed all the way through the end of next year.

Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, Jamaica

 

“Good things generally come to those who wait, but not in the case of this sale,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Our 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale represent our biggest savings of this year and next. So, for the best deal on a 2023 Jamaica escape, guests will most definitely want to book right now.”

Bookings eligible for the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay 2022 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale must be made by December 4, 2022 for resort stays enjoyed by December 22, 2023. A three-night minimum stay is required, revisions to current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Hilton Hotel debuts KOI Resort in St Kitts and Nevis

Hilton Hotel debuts KOI Resort in St Kitts and Nevis

December 31, 2019

Caribbean Tourism Hall of Fame Inducts John Jefferis

October 12, 2015

JetBlue Expanding Wings With Grenada to Its Caribbean Network

June 11, 2015

Caribbean Resort joins hands with St. Lucians in New York

February 25, 2012
Back to top button