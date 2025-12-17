MIAMI – As the holiday season unfolds, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) is inviting South Florida to reflect on what we carry emotionally. They also ask us to reflect on what we carry overseas. Its newest exhibition, The Container Project, is now on view at Barry University. It takes on even deeper meaning as founder and curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace, who is Jamaican, reflects on her own childhood experiences. These experiences include navigating what containers symbolize as an immigrant.

“As immigrants we live with containers constantly,” Gordon-Wallace shared in an interview, recalling the cherished practice of receiving barrels filled with essentials, gifts, and reminders of home. “It makes me reminisce on how as a child we would get barrels for the holidays.”

For many Caribbean families, barrels and boxes arriving from abroad represent both distance and connection. They bridge the past and the present, between what was left behind and what is carried forward. That intimate duality inspired the curatorial vision behind The Container Project Exhibition, What’s In Your Container. The exhibition runs through April 17, 2026.

While physical containers anchor the exhibition visually, Gordon-Wallace emphasizes that the true focus lies in the emotional containers we each carry.

“The metaphorical container could hold joy, sadness, and other memories for others,” she said. “There is a conversation between joy and sorrow as these are different emotions that containers can bring about.”

That conversation plays out throughout the exhibition’s installations, performances, and interactive stations. Artists explore themes of migration, displacement, care, and regeneration. Visitors are encouraged to think not only about the physical structures that hold their histories. They should also consider the emotional landscapes they carry into the world.

Because the exhibition unfolds across the holiday season, as families gather, remember, and reconnect, Gordon-Wallace hopes audiences feel invited into personal reflection.

“A question we want to ask during the holidays is: What does gratitude look like in your container?” she said.

The question grounds the project’s deeper message. As the year closes, visitors are prompted to reconsider what they choose to hold on to. They should think about which memories they preserve, which traditions they hold onto, and what forms of joy, grief, and transformation are shaping their identities.

Featuring artists from across the Caribbean and its diaspora, What’s In Your Container blends installation, performance, scholarship, and community dialogue. The project began activations during Miami Art Week, with more programming continuing into spring.

Container Exhibition

You can visit the What’s In Your Container exhibition here during library operation hours:

DVCAI at Barry University Monsignor William Barry Library

11300 NE 2nd Avenue,

Miami, FL 33161

For Gordon-Wallace, The Container Project is a dialogue, shaped by lived experience, cultural memory, and the movement of people across borders.