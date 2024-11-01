DVCAI and Barry University: Exploring Diaspora Art and Culture

MIAMI – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Inc. invites audiences to experience the art and culture of the Diaspora during a six-month exhibition from November 19, 2024 –April 18, 2025, DVCAI at Barry University, Monsignor William Barry Memorial Library, 11300 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33161. This contemporary art exhibition inaugurates a partnership between the nonprofit Arts Incubator DVCAI and Barry University’s Institute of Immigration Studies.

The Whole World is Churning: Then and Now and Now and Beyond is an exhibition of ten diasporic artists who explore past, present, and future possibilities. Gleaning knowledge from memory and materials, they deconstruct, recreate, and agitate. Curated by Rosie Gordon-Wallace, presenting artists include Rimaj Barrientos, Michael Elliott, Chris Friday, Erman Gonzalez, Izia Lindsay, Rhasaan Manning, Kurt Nahar, Devora Pérez, Clara Toro, and Stephanie J. Woods.

An embedded solo exhibition ‘Magikal Entities’ celebrates the achievements of DVCAI’s first studio artist, Asser Saint-Val, whose oeuvre includes mixed media paintings, installation art, and collaborative performances. ‘Magikal Entities’ is deeply rooted in spirituality and informed by the artist’s research on neuromelanin and the subconscious mind.

This exhibition is organized by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) with support from Giselle Rios, Ph.D., endowed chair of the Monsignor Bryan O. Walsh Institute for Immigration Studies and director of Library Studies, and Vivica Smith Pierre, Ph.D. Major exhibition support is provided by The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

Event:

An opening reception will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm DVCAI at Barry University, Monsignor William Barry Memorial Library, Institute of Immigration Studies Gallery located at 69 NE 115th St, Miami, FL 33161. Ample parking is available.

The evening features Asser Saint-Val’s MICPO-MAHNEW (a code for inner power), a multidisciplinary art installation and performance created in collaboration with artist/designer Kim Yantis, guitarist Alejandro Infante, and body painter/sculptor Adrienne Tabet. Centered around a new air sculpture by Saint-Val, attendees will experience a dynamic installation, a singular performer, electric guitar improvisation, and silent disco headphones. MICPO-MAHNEWL is more than just an art piece; it encourages us to recognize, affirm, and harness the inherent genius within each of us.

“This exhibition platform in Miami expands the opportunity for Caribbean artists and those of Caribbean and diasporic descent, as they move their careers from emerging to midcareer, to work engage with the public and students at Barry University,” states Founder | Curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace.

Gordon-Wallace has worked for 28 years to build a community. This community focuses on the complex issues of race, class, and location. The exhibition is organized by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator. This important arts group helps under-represented artists in the New World Diaspora.

The Whole World is Churning: Then and Now and Now and Beyond

Produced by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Curator Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Exhibition runs November 19, 2024 – April 18, 2025

Monsignor William Barry Memorial Library, Institute of Immigration Studies Gallery

11300 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33161

Gallery Hours

The exhibition will be on view during regularly scheduled Library hours, Monday – Thursday 7:30 am -10:00 pm; Friday 7:30 am – 8:00 pm; Saturday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm; Sunday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm. For additional information or special requests, please contact Tanya Desdunes, DVCAI Executive Director by email at [email protected] or by phone at (786) 306-0191 for exhibition appointments and access. The Library’s main desk number is (305) 899-3760. Extended hours will be offered during Miami’s Art Week.