The Ultimate Guide of Black and Basel Curated By Sugarcane Magazine Unveiled

Global Digital Publication Highlights Cultural Landscape of Art By African, Caribbean & African American Artists

MIAMI – Art Basel / Miami Art Week is a yearly staple event in South Florida. Sugarcane Magazine Editor and Cultural influencer, Melissa Hunter-Davis and her team, have released their highly anticipated annual guide Black And Basel: Where To Find Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach.

Davis and staff have hand-picked some of the hidden art gems and inside scoop of events that might not be on the typical Art Basel radar. Contemporary African art is increasingly attracting the attention of investors worldwide during Art Basel.

Cultural leader and influencer, Melissa Hunter Davis is an arts advocate who works to make sure people know where the art fairs are that tend to fall under the radar during Basel.

” Every year I look for the African diaspora artist at major fairs and the small exhibits by Black artists that often go unnoticed but have a significant creative impact,” state Hunter-Davis.

About the Black and Basel Guide-Where to Find Black Art During Art Basel Miami Beach includes; independent events, exhibits by local artists, art fairs and galleries within premiere art fairs like.

This year, Sugarcane Magazine is also in print and available at Sugarcane ‘s part-time Untitled Art Fair in Miami Beach.

Also, the guide maps out where key Black and Caribbean satellite art fairs will take place. Some of those include Pigment International, Art Africa Miami Arts Fair, Prizm Art Fair, Miami Urban Contemporary Experience.

Readers will also have access to a map that will be helpful in planning out their schedules.

This guide provides a blueprint to map out where and how to purchase art by African, African American and Caribbean artists.

Sugarcane Magazine is an independent and black-owned, digital platform for visual and performing artists of Africa and the African Diaspora. The magazine has featured interviews with Hank Willis Thomas, Renee Cox, Nora Chipaumire, Carol Mallard of Sweet Honey in the Rock, Edwidge Danticat to name a few.

Sugarcane Magazine is a part of Sugarcane Global Media, a boutique videography firm that works with non-profits, small corporations, podcasters, and artists.

For more information about the guide and to sign up for Sugarcane’s newsletter click here.