Orange Bowl Food & Wine Heading To Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MIAMI LAKES – The Orange Bowl Committee announced the exciting new location for this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 12 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. ET.

The annual charitable celebration will include unlimited food and beverage tastings from more than 30 of South Florida’s top chefs and restaurants, live music and entertainment, exciting raffle prizes, a silent auction, celebrity appearances and more. Additionally, restaurants will compete against each other as they vie for votes from attendees and celebrity judges for a chance to be crowned the event’s top restaurant.

“Florida Blue is proud of its longstanding partnership and support of the Orange Bowl Committee, and its Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration,” said David Wagner, market president, Florida Blue. “Our work with the Orange Bowl is about so much more than football; just like the work of the Orange Bowl Committee is about so much more than a game. Together we support scholarships, mentoring programs, youth sports, leadership development, and community legacy projects that create a lifetime of impact.”

Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration Sponsors

The Orange Bowl Committee has maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach through its Orange Bowl Cares program. As a result, the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration is a signature element of that thanks, in part, to presenting sponsor Florida Blue; and associate sponsors, CBS Miami, Celebrity Cruises, Deloitte, Dunkin’, Florida Power & Light Company, Four Roses Bourbon, Gold Coast Beverage Distributors, L.L.C., Hard Rock Stadium, Holy Cross Health, Modelo, Rabble, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Sun Sentinel Media Group, TD Bank, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Toyota, Uber, and Visit Lauderdale.

While this year’s list of restaurants is still to be announced, previous participants included Abiaka, Boatyard, Casa D’Angelo, Divieto, Fogo de Chao, Giselle, Tackle Box by Chef Jeff McKinnis, The Rusty Pelican, Toro Toro, and more.

This year’s event includes two ticket options:

General admission: $125 provides access to the main tasting events and is all-inclusive food and beverage.

VIP Admission: $250 includes General Admission benefits along with additional upgrades, enhanced food and beverage, exclusive lounge access with additional entertainment and a special gift including a gameplay voucher for Hard Rock casino games.

Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased online at orangebowl.org/obfw, by calling the Orange Bowl Ticket Office at (305)341-4701 or by e-mailing [email protected].