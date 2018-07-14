NEW YORK – Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Estelle will be releasing her fifth studio album, Lover’s Rock via VP Records and Established 1980 Inc. this September, which will be a full-fledge reggae album.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Estelle’s video for the single “Better”has also premiered exclusively on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Station with an interview with radio personality Becca D. “Better” is composed of sultry vocals and a modern reggae and afro-beats rhythm that is sure to become a summer staple.

“Better” is also an iTunes instant-grat track off VP Records Reggae Gold 2018, which is the 25th Anniversary of the iconic compilation album out July 27th. Reggae Gold has made its name as the premier compilation album for the latest and best in reggae and dancehall each year.

Estelle was featured on 2017’s Reggae Gold with ‘Love Like Ours’ featuring Tarrus Riley which became an instant hit among urban and Caribbean radio and garnered over 2 million views on YouTube.

“Lover’s Rock” a full-fledged reggae album

In comparison to those of her formative years, Lover’s Rock is Estelle’s most personal album to date, as she centers in on her West Indian roots with a full-fledged reggae album. She has collaborated with esteemed Jamaican producer Supa Dups [Drake, Beenie Man], Reefa [Lil Wayne], Jerry Wonda [Wyclef Jean], Harmony Samuels [Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande] and more.

In the forthcoming LP, Estelle has assured to fuse her signature R&B and hip-hop sound while paying homage to her Grenadian roots as she not only concentrates in reggae, but also embraces Afro-beats and Soca music.

Estelle is slated to perform in Philadelphia on July 28th at Penn’s Landing for the Pennsylvania Care Health Festival.

On the heels of her acclaimed 2004 debut The 18th Day, Estelle soared to international prominence on 2008’s Shine—now celebrating its tenth anniversary. The lead single, “American Boy” featuring Kanye West, won a 2009 GRAMMY® in the category of “Best Rap Sung Collaboration” and achieved an RIAA double-platinum certification. She released the follow-up All Of Me in 2012, and the single “Thank You” received a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best R&B Performance.”

Estelle Film Appearances

2015’s True Romance yielded the smash “Conqueror.” Guest starring in a popular episode of Empire in Season One, she joined star Jussie Smollett for a duet of the tune. It stood out as “one of the show’s highest-charting songs” and fueled the Original Soundtrack to a #1 bow on the Billboard Top 200.

Beyond Empire, she has cameoed in films such as Girls Trip and voiced lead character Garnet on Cartoon Network’s smash Steven Universe since 2013. Estelle has also launched her own online boutique named Elle Vie. Simultaneously, she launched the All of Me foundation.

The charity grants college scholarships and opportunities abroad to youth. Among many highlights, it sponsored a trip to Senegal for Los Angeles students who had never ventured outside of the city prior.

“Since the release of ‘Come Over (feat. Sean Paul)’ from my first album, fans have consistently asked when I would make an entire reggae album,” says Estelle on the new project. “I’m happy to give the people what they have been asking for and I’m proud to share another piece of my life and art with the world.”

“Upon hearing the song ‘Better’, I knew it had all of the right elements of a modern day hit,” said Randy Chin, President at VP Records. “We are very excited to work with Estelle and be alongside her journey in her first full-length reggae project.”