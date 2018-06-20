Senegalese Reggae Artist Awa Fall Reminds Us To Be The Difference

Awa Fall, “Be The Difference” in a time of confusion, mayhem, hate and turbulent times

NEW YORK – Awa Fall (pronounced Faal) reminds us to Be The Difference, in a time of confusion, mayhem, hate, and turbulent times.

The single was released in January in Europe and has been doing extremely well galvanizing support and love all over. Since then, Sista Awa has been on tour in England, Switzerland, Israel, Denmark, Spain and France with a total of over 9 countries in a three month span.

“We can make the difference my people, together we can change this world. Eliminating all the hunger and suffering by using all the energies to love. Yes you can, yes we can. Just be the difference in this world,” belts Sista Awa In “Be The Difference,” as she motivates through her music.

There was a time when music used to move the masses of the people to change the world and make a difference. In that spirit, “I want to bring back the forgotten values and the music which has been lost. I use my music to highlight social issues. But most important, I use it to bring back consciousness, awareness, and love for the people,” explains Awa.

Sista Awa was born in Bergamo, Italy, in 1996 from a Senegalese father and an Italian mother. Her musical journey began at a very young age with her singing soul, blues and original reggae music. “I began playing piano at 6 and started to sing with my Aunty at 14 years old. I was influenced by the pioneers of soul music, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and all the women warriors through the music that were battling discrimination, sexism, and more,” expresses Awa.

In 2014, Awa decided to start a new project as a solo singer and linked up with the Eazy Skankers band, one of most important reggae bands in Italy. They travelled together a lot, performing at the Overjam, One Love and Rototom Festivals in Europe, some of the largest music festivals in the world. She released her first solo album in 2016 called “Inna Dis Ya Iwa,” released by Bonnot Music, Good Fellas, and Southern distribution.

Awa is currently working on her new album with the multi-award winning producer Bonnot who has worked General Levy, Dead Prez, Assalit Frontali and others. She’s also building her brand on her international tour with her new reggae band, The Soul Rebels and DJ Bonnot. Their show is a live set that goes from roots, hip hop, culture to r&b!

“My music is genuinely from the heart. I want to use it to heal and change people’s lives. I include many genres in my sound, an evolution of many different musical styles put together. Its regional, classic yet experimental,” conveys Sista Awa. Get Be The Difference by Awa Fall on all digital platforms.

Click here to watch Be the Difference Video