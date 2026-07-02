Kamar Bray and Alex Bray: Jamaican Pride in the Boxing Ring

SOUTH FLORIDA – Whenever Kamar Bray and Alex Bray step into a boxing ring, they do so with a lot of Jamaican pride. Born in Melbourne, Florida, their mother Marvalyn Wilson is from Jamaica, and she made sure to instill the country’s culture in her sons.

Both are undefeated professionals. Kamar, 23, is a welterweight with a record of 8-0, while Alex, four years younger, is a super welterweight with an unblemished record after 11 bouts. He is currently ranked number 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Alex’ last fight was in February in Orlando against Rodrigo Coria. He won that 10-round contest at Caribe Royale by unanimous decision.

Kamar’s previous bout at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay was a six-rounder against Gerry Dormeville, which he won by a similar result.

Their next fights are scheduled for August. In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, they spoke about keeping active.

Alex Bray

“That’s very important, if I’m not busy I get bored,” said Alex, who stands six feet, three inches. “I’m in the gym as much as possible.”

Kamar Bray

Kamar, who is five feet, nine inches, is a three-time Florida Golden Gloves champion, also spends a lot of time in the gym.

“I’m getting into my prime, so it’s important to stay busy. I’m always training, so fitness is never a problem,” he said.

The Brays are from a boxing family. Their father Robert, who is also their coach, is an African American who fought as an heavyweight in the amateur ranks. Their uncles — George, Edward, Isaac and Marcus — were also boxers.

Marvalyn Wilson is from rural St. Catherine, one of the largest parishes in Jamaica. Kamar has been to her district, but Alex is yet to visit his mother’s homeland.

The brothers are big into dancehall-reggae. Kamar favors the music of Skillibeng, Shenseea, Masicka and Vybz Kartel, while Alex jams to Vybz Kartel, Elephant Man and Buju Banton.