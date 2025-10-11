Capleton to Headline Sharkies Seafood Festival on Heroes Day

Capleton to Celebrate Heroes Day with Electrifying Performance

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On October 20th, Heroes Day—a day dedicated to honoring Jamaica’s national heroes—will see the acclaimed fireman Capleton igniting the stage at the Sharkies Seafood Festival. Fresh from receiving the prestigious national icon award at the national stadium, he was presented the award by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the grand gala. Capleton is set to deliver a memorable performance celebrating both historical and everyday heroes of Jamaica.

Honoring Everyday Heroes

Capleton recognizes that heroism is not just confined to the past or to the celebrated figures in Jamaica’s history.

In his own words, “Jamaica has many heroes, who are the mothers and fathers who are looking after their children and keeping up with the morals of the country. I will be honoring those people as well as those who fought for the freedom we enjoy in Jamaica.”

His performance will pay tribute to those who quietly shape the nation through their love, dedication, and commitment to upholding Jamaican values.

Capleton’s Recent Achievements and Upcoming Events

Capleton has had a remarkable year, recently headlining Reggae Land in the UK and performing at The Barclays Center. His international presence continues to grow as he prepares for upcoming performances on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise.

Additionally, he will perform at The Treasure Beach Rum and Food Festival. Each event showcases his powerful message and deep connection to Jamaican culture and music.

Reflections on Jamaica’s National Heroes

When discussing some of Jamaica’s revered national heroes, Capleton said:

Marcus Garvey : “Marcus Garvey taught us how to be self-reliant and about having business for ourselves.”

His reflections highlight the enduring influence of these figures and their lessons for future generations.

Join the Celebration

The Sharkies Seafood Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Jamaican heritage and resilience, with Capleton’s performance at its heart. As Jamaica honors its national heroes and the unsung champions among us, the festival invites everyone to come together in unity and pride.