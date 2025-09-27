At Age 58, How Does Capleton Jump So High?

NEW YORK – Recently at the Barclays Center in New York after another energetic performance, Capleton had fans wondering how he is able to perform at such a high level at his age especially wearing heavy royal African clothing.

Healthy Lifestyle

When asked this question, Capleton revealed the secret and attributed it to his lifestyle and diet.

Surprisingly Capleton does not work out at the gym but said he used t o run track in school and his sister Aleen Bailey is a former Olympic runner.

Capleton says, “I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t eat meat, not even fish, even though I like to go fishing at the sea because it relaxes me” He also added, “I use my performances as my workout.”

Capleton has upcoming performances at the Sharkies Seafood Fest o n October 20th in St Ann and November 8th at The Treasure Beach Food, Rum and Reggae Festival.

Capleton also revealed that his mental health awareness and spirituality also contribute to his longevity and well being. He said, “I’m never holding a grudge or bitterness towards anyone. When I have a disagreement I have dialogue and communicate my feelings and then I let it go”.

Capleton who is a Rastafarian says that he follows the teachings of Haile Selassie and he doesn’t like selfishness and greed. He recently received a national icon award from the Jamaican Government at the grand gala in Jamaica’s national stadium.

Capleton also said, “I drink a lot of herbal tea, eat a lot of fruits and I don’t drink anything cold, not even ice water”.