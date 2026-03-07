Townsend Law Firm Secures Major Victory for Vybz Kartel

NEW YORK – The Townsend Law Firm—based in New York and headed by Kadian Townsend, Esq— secured a major win on Tuesday, March 3 for its client Vybz Kartel. The firm obtained a court order dismissing with prejudice a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the popular dancehall artiste.

In July 2025, the Grammy nominated deejay, along with a promoter agency, were sued for several million dollars. The lawsuit centered on allegations that threatened the artiste’s performing rights. However, after Tuesday’s ruling by a New York Supreme Court Judge, the case is dismissed. As a result, Plaintiffs are permanently barred from refiling the case.

Townsend, who originates from Tower Isle in St Mary, noted that this victory holds both personal and professional sentiments.

“This win means a lot both personally and professionally. Personally, it is a reminder of God’s presence and His goodness. At the age of five, He placed a desire in my heart to become a lawyer and He has been guiding me ever since. I pray about every case that I touch and He is the One that gives me strategies and walks with me into every boardroom and courtroom,” said the attorney. She added: “Professionally, this victory further cements the Firm’s reputation as an emerging force in the entertainment law arena. While the Firm routinely handles transactional matters for artistes, production companies, and entrepreneurs, this case highlights the strength of its litigation practice as well. It demonstrates that Townsend Law is a true one-stop shop for business and entertainment clients—in negotiating contracts, structuring deals, and vigorously defending clients when disputes arise.” As you can imagine, the deejay is very pleased with the ruling, as it intercepted any serious ripple effects that could have had implications both financially and professionally, and could have impacted business relationships and performing rights. Winning this case is a huge relief and now he can put it behind him and just focus on continuing to thrive in his career,” Townsend continued.

The managing attorney attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice and received a law degree from the University of the District of Columbia, David A Clarke School of Law, where she graduated with Cum Laude honours.

Townsend Law Firm

After a few years of practicing law at a prestigious New York City corporate law firm. Townsend decided to launch her own firm in 2025. Townsend Law Firm is located in the heart of New York City at 1350 Ave of Americas, New York, NY, 10019.

The firm has a diverse team of attorneys. They bring extensive experience from boutique firms, large firms, and government agencies. They are also licensed in several jurisdictions. These include New York, Maryland, and Washington, DC.