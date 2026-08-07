Sony Hall in New York City Hosts Kranium Live

NEW YORK, NY — Following a standout Reggae Land UK 2026 performance and the momentum of his A Slight Delay era, internationally acclaimed dancehall artist Kranium will headline Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

The Sony Hall date marks a major homecoming moment for the artist known as “The Melody Gad.” It brings one of dancehall’s most recognizable voices to one of New York’s premier live stages. The event promises an intimate, high-energy night built for fans, tastemakers, and the city that helped shape his rise.

The announcement arrives as Kranium continues to expand the reach of his latest EP, A Slight Delay. This melodic, genre-blending release reinforces his signature lane between dancehall, reggae, and R&B. Earlier this year, he brought the project to audiences across the U.S. with the A Slight Delay Tour.

From the Platinum-certified breakout anthem “Nobody Has to Know” to fan favorites including “Gal Policy” and “We Can,” Kranium has built a global catalog defined by smooth vocals, street-level authenticity, and cross-format appeal. Moreover, his music has earned Platinum, multi-Platinum, and Gold certifications across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

International Voice for Modern Caribbean music

With collaborations across dancehall, reggae, R&B, and Afrobeats, Kranium has become a defining international voice for modern Caribbean music—an artist whose records move from club speakers to festival stages without losing their island pulse.

“New York has always been home for me,” says Kranium. “Every time I perform here, the energy is different because these are the people who have been supporting me from the beginning. After everything that’s happened this year, from touring to releasing A Slight Delay and headlining festivals, it felt like the perfect time to come back with a headline show that the fans deserve.”

The night will spotlight the records that made Kranium a global name alongside new music from A Slight Delay, delivering the melodic performance style, crowd connection, and unmistakable vocals that have made him one of dancehall’s most compelling live acts.

One night. One city. One of dancehall’s signature voices. Kranium’s Sony Hall headline concert is positioned as a must-see New York moment for fans of contemporary Caribbean music. The event also celebrates the sound that continues to shape global culture.

EVENT AT A GLANCE: KRANIUM – LIVE IN CONCERT

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Venue: Sony Hall

Location: New York, NY

Tickets: Ticket information and additional details will be announced soon.