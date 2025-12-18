Reggae Influence on Film and Television

PLANTATION — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will present Reggae Genealogy®: Lights. Camera. Reggae. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Volunteer Park in Plantation. This marks the largest staging of the festival to date. With more than 3,000 guests expected, the outdoor cultural showcase opens South Florida’s Reggae Month calendar. It features a high-production celebration of reggae’s global influence on film, television, and popular culture.

A Cinematic Celebration of Reggae’s Global Reach

Now in its third year, Reggae Genealogy® blends live performance, narration, and immersive visuals. It traces how Jamaican music shaped iconic moments on screen.

The 2026 theme, Lights. Camera. Reggae., explores reggae and dancehall’s presence in cinema, television, video games, and the streaming era. This ranges from early depictions of Jamaica in the James Bond franchise to cult classics linked to social movements. It also covers the songs that underscored defining scenes in mainstream movies and television.

The event honors the artists, producers, and cultural milestones. These transformed a small island’s sound into a worldwide language, resonating across generations and geographies.

Presented by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the festival returns with support from the Broward County Cultural Division, the City of Plantation, Inner Circle, and Bigg Zound. This support ensures that authentic reggae music and culture remain at the center of the experience.

Honoring Legacy, Community, and Culture

The festival will be hosted by Audrey Reid, star of the landmark Jamaican film Dancehall Queen. Her performance helped bring global visibility to dancehall culture through cinema.

Past Reggae Genealogy® honorees include Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, Inner Circle, Wayne Wonder, and producer Donovan Germain. All of these honorees received Island SPACE Lifetime Achievement Awards. They also received ceremonial keys from Broward County and the City of Plantation.

Additional lifetime achievement honors have been presented to Beres Hammond and Ken Boothe in special offsite ceremonies.

The 2026 honorees will be announced soon, and the program will include a tribute to the late Jimmy Cliff, honoring his enduring impact on Jamaican music and film.

“This year’s theme allows us to shine a light on a side of reggae that audiences instinctively love but don’t often get the chance to fully explore,” said Island SPACE Executive Director Calibe Thompson. “We educate while we entertain, continuing to honor both our living legends and those whose influence still shapes the culture today.”

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., with showtime beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine. On-site VIP parking will be available, with nearby parking and shuttle service for general admission.

The festival is hosted on a lawn; while all are welcome, wheelchair access may be challenged due to grass terrain. A variety of Caribbean food vendors and artisan merchants will be on site.

Early-bird tickets are available for $25 through January 6. Advance tickets are $30 through February 5, and they are $40 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $65+, and children’s tickets are $10. Tickets also make a popular holiday gift. For group rates, contact the museum directly.

Tickets and updates are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets. Sponsorship information is available at reggaegenealogy.org/sponsordeck.