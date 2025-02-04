Reggae Genealogy: Celebrating Lifetime Achievement in Music

by Howard Campbell

PLANTATION – The history of Jamaican popular music played out in the parking lot of Broward Mall on February 2. It was the scene of Reggae Genealogy, an event promoted by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

Patrons saw performances and heard anecdotes from artists who played pivotal roles in the evolution of reggae. They include Eric “Monty” Morris, Jerry Mathias and the oBessa Band, Ernie Smith, Wayne Armond, Shuga and Walshy Fire.

David Muir, co-founder of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, was pleased with the response to Reggae Genealogy.

“The venue was filled with an interested and receptive audience. Based on their vocal response, the audience loves the concept and said that they wish for it to be continued in future years. The (Broward) County Commissioners and City Council members also expressed their desire during the presentations to see the Reggae Genealogy celebration continue into future years,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

The show attracted a diverse crowd, drawn mainly from South Africa’s massive Jamaican populace.

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Three music industry veterans also received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Grammy winners Inner Circle, singer Wayne Wonder and music producer Donovan Germain.

Inner Circle is famous for their hit songs, “Sweat” and “Bad Boys.” They helped make the Miami reggae scene popular. Brothers Roger and Ian Lewis started the band in Jamaica 57 years ago. They were joined by keyboardist Bernard “Touter” Harvey to accept the award.

“It feels good because this is our home and to be honored by our peers and different people in the municipality, it feels good,” said Ian Lewis.

Harvey, who has been with the band for over 50 years, agreed.

“It’s good to be recognized while one is still breathing and enjoying what we do, bringing a bit of Jamaican culture around the world,” he said.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recipients were also presented with keys to the City of Broward.