Island SPACE Honors Beres Hammond with Lifetime Achievement Award

FORT LAUDERDALE— On Sunday, August 31st, ahead of his annual performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, reggae legend Beres Hammond was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This accolade was given by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

Island SPACE Executive Director and Co-Founder Calibe Thompson, joined by board members Christina Brown and Juli-Anne Lee, made the special presentation near the venue’s green rooms. This occurred in a private ceremony before Hammond took the stage.

The honor is typically reserved for reggae icons at the museum’s annual Reggae Genealogy Music Festival. However, the museum seized the opportunity to recognize Hammond while he was in town. This occurred surrounded by the energy and anticipation of his devoted fans.

For Hammond’s recognition, Island SPACE coordinated with the Broward Center and longtime partners at VP Records. This facilitation made the intimate but impactful moment possible.

In brief remarks, Thompson highlighted Hammond’s extraordinary contributions to reggae, noting his decades of hitmaking, unforgettable performances, and his standing as one of the most cherished voices in the genre.

True to form, Hammond accepted the award humbly and with his characteristic warmth. Photos captured the joyful moment. Commissioner Morey Wright of the City of Tamarac, a strong supporter of Island SPACE, also was on hand to celebrate.

Earlier in 2025, Island SPACE presented the same award to reggae great Ken Boothe at a separate event.

Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy

Fans of reggae music and Caribbean history can look forward to next year’s Island SPACE Reggae Genealogy, returning on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Volunteer Park in the City of Plantation. Under the theme Lights, Camera, Reggae!, the event explores the influence of reggae music in film and television. The festival will continue to honor reggae’s greatest contributors while spotlighting the music’s impact across global culture.