Jamaican Nurse Brings In-Home Care Message to Diaspora Conference

SOUTH FLORIDA — Andrea Service, CEO of Ahava Home Nursing Registry, is bringing her Florida-based luxury in-home nursing care model to the Jamaica Diaspora Conference, where she is highlighting the importance of culturally informed, holistic health and wellness for Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Ahava Home Nursing Registry provides premier in-home nursing care tailored to each patient’s needs. Moreover, they offer compassionate, professional support in homes, hotels, health care facilities and other preferred settings.

The registry serves clients in Broward and Miami-Dade counties with services that include routine monitoring, medication management, post-discharge support and personalized care planning. These services are designed to promote comfort, safety and independence.

Service said the conference offers an opportunity to connect with diaspora members who are navigating caregiving decisions across borders. They are also seeking trusted resources for family members in Florida and Jamaica.

“It is important for the Jamaican diaspora and local Jamaicans to stay informed about health and wellness holistically,” Service said.

Ahava Home Nursing Registry collaborates with nonprofit and community organizations, including Everything Is Love, American Friends of Jamaica, Jamaica Hi-5K and Joint Healthcare Organizations. Through these partnerships, they provide health insights, preventive care tips and wellness resources that address physical, mental and social well-being.

“Our goal is to empower diaspora members to seek expert guidance, build personalized care plans and connect with licensed, experienced nurses and health care providers who understand diverse cultural and caregiving contexts,” Service said.

The 11th Jamaica Diaspora Conference runs from June 14 to June 18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.