Best Reggae Album GRAMMY® Weekend Celebration

LOS ANGELES – For the first time in GRAMMY® history, reggae and dancehall will be honored through a standalone, genre-focused GRAMMY® Weekend celebration. This places Jamaican music and culture at the center of one of the world’s most influential music weekends.

The Best Reggae Album GRAMMY® Nominee Celebration, called The Link Up, will happen on January 30 during GRAMMY® Weekend. It is presented by Soundcheck JA and Boomyard LA, along with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

The event represents a groundbreaking moment for Jamaican music. Notably, it’s the only Afro-Caribbean genre–focused event aligned with GRAMMY® Weekend in Los Angeles.

“The Link Up is a space where culture, industry, and community meet,” says event co-producer Carleene Samuels, Founder of Soundcheck JA. “During GRAMMY® Week, we wanted to create something that not only celebrates our nominees, but also sparks real dialogue, collaboration, and long-term growth for Jamaican music and creatives worldwide.”

2026 Best Reggae Album GRAMMY® Nominees

This landmark celebration will bring together the 2026 Best Reggae Album GRAMMY® nominees including: Lila Iké, Vybz Kartel, Keznamdi, Mortimer and Jesse Royal. It will be hosted at Delicious Pizza in West Adams, a historic Black cultural corridor and creative hub in Los Angeles.

The event merges live music, industry dialogue, culture, and community into a uniquely Jamaican experience on a global stage. In addition, it will feature Caribbean food, special cocktails, fashion, art, and a marketplace. This marketplace will highlight Jamaican and diaspora-owned brands.

The evening will feature live band performances and DJ sets from 7-10pm, with all live performances backed by 3PEAT Band.

Performers include Bam Marley, Blvk H3ro, Ghetto Youths Sound, Juls Baby, Mysta Crooks, Niko Rubio & Zuri Marley.

“This is a moment to celebrate the culture, the community, and the sound that continues to move the world,” adds event co-producer Kertia Marley.

Panel Discussion

A professional discussion called “Amplifying Reggae: Growth, Visibility & Industry Power” will take place from 4 to 6 pm. It will look at the global growth of reggae and dancehall. It will also examine touring, marketing infrastructure, cultural impact, and the genre’s continued elevation worldwide.

Panelists include Jesse Royal (2026 Reggae GRAMMY® Nominated Artist), Zach Borson (Music Touring, CAA), Jason Campbell (Chief Creative Officer, UnitedMasters & Translation), Kristopher DaCosta (Marketing Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board), Cristy Barber (Music Executive & GRAMMY®-Nominated Music Producer), Jon Phillips (Silverback Music / Red Light Management), Adam Gross (President, Ineffable Records), and Michael Goldwasser (President & Co-Founder, Easy Star Records). The panel will be moderated by Lexi Chow (Founder & CEO, CODA Network).

“Can’t wait to celebrate the culture and link up the music fam—The Link Up is pure vibes, and that’s exactly what we’re about at Boomyard,” says event co-producer Leslie Cooney, Founder of Boomyard.

The event will honor excellence and give back. A part of the proceeds will help Jamaican hurricane relief efforts. This shows the event’s commitment to community and cultural sustainability.

Reggae and dancehall are still shaping music, fashion, and culture around the world. This celebration is a historic moment. It shows Jamaica’s creative legacy and its future during one of music’s biggest weekends.