CAYMAN ISLANDS – It is not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.

A common enough expression that exposes the reason why even the singer Beenie Man is critical of the failed Melissa reconstruction in Jamaica. From every corner of Jamaica and the Diaspora, criticism has rained on the defective administration who have defied logic by repeatedly grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory, with misstep after misstep. Multiple appointments, multiple press releases, multiple appearances, all with no concrete results.

A Lesson From a Cayman Couch

One Friday in the Cayman Islands I went to eat lunch at the home of a renowned cook who had two chairs and a large couch. The only other guest was her Chihuahua who sat in the center of the couch but would allow no others the privilege. I sat on a chair to enjoy the ultimate local meal.

On reflection today, it was clearly a case of foregoing a dispute with the dog to enjoy the meal.

The chair was not so uncomfortable.

Rich in Patience, Poor in Results

Jamaica is like that.

The many persons distressed by the lack of hurricane relief, schools, good roads, adequate medical care and jobs are prepared to complain or speak out. They are not afraid of the Chihuahua, and he is ignored to pursue the ultimate aim of proper recovery and disbursement of funds.

The Question Every Jamaican Is Asking

Weh Di Money Deh.

The couch may look appealing to the many Chihuahuas pawing through the Jamaican government departments and political leadership but they are completely ignored by wholesale suffering and a lack of accountability.

A couch of despair in a sea of nonsense and poverty.

A Leader Should Fear Failing the People

The people are unafraid.

As Chosen Brown of St. Catherine points out, a leader should fear failing the people.