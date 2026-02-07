Jamaica Inn Foundation’s Support of White River Fish Sanctuary

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On Saturday, January 24th, swimmers of all ages and levels gathered at the White River Beach in Ocho Rios for the annual Swim for the Sanctuary hosted by the Jamaica Inn Foundation. The swimmers participated in races from 500m to 5k as well as relay events and paddle board challenges.

Belinda Collier-Morrow is a prominent board member of the Jamaica Inn Foundation and co-chair of the White River Fish Sanctuary in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. She is a driving force behind marine conservation efforts, specifically the annual “Swim for the Sanctuary” fundraiser and works to restore coral reefs, protect marine life and promote community engagement.

As a key figure in the Jamaica Inn Foundation, Belinda focuses on sustainability, coral reef restoration and empowering local fishermen as wardens. She also organizes this major open-water swimming event, which raises funds for the 370-acre White River Fish Sanctuary and promotes swimming as a vital life skill.

Working in conjunction with the Jamaica Inn (co-owned by her husband, Eric), she supports efforts to make the resort carbon neutral and protects local sea turtle nesting sites. Belinda also supports local education and youth development, including initiatives like the Starlink for Schools program.

Her work ensures the protection of the marine ecosystem while fostering tourism and education in the St. Ann/St. Mary area.