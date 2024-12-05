Jamaican Offers Luxury Private Nursing to Florida Residents and Visitors

SOUTH FLORIDA – Andrea Munroe-Service is a Jamaican living in Florida and is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her company, Ahava Home Nursing, offers the services of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, companions, and homemakers.

With locations in Miami, Broward,and Palm Beach Florida Ahava Nursing offers Professional and Compassionate Care which can be accessed through their website at ahavahnr.com.

Andrea Service, the administrator says she recommends her services to musicians from the Caribbean who come to perform in Florida to ensure that they are in optimum health because they sometimes neglect their health because of their work schedule.