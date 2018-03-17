The Bahamas Aggressively Pursuing Its Slice of The Multicultural Pie

The Bahamas makes bold pitch against multicultural market at Black Enterprise Women’s Event

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s Director of Multicultural Market, Mr. Linville Johnson, recently delivered a powerful presentation featuring stunning visuals of The Islands Of The Bahamas beaches, clear waters and beautiful attributes, during the Black Enterprise Women of Power (BEWOP) Summit’s finale luncheon.

Over 1200 of the most influential business women from across the USA had gathered at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resort, Orlando for three days of networking and professional empowerment at the Summit. Featured speakers and award recipients included Susan Rice, Iyanla Vanzant, Donna Brazile and Jayne Kennedy Overton.

As the Ministry of Tourism intensifies its efforts to reach the highly coveted multicultural travel consumer, Black Enterprise has become a very important strategic partner in this regard. In keeping with its aim to strengthen its partnership, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism was a corporate sponsor at the recent Women Of Power Summit 2018. Other corporate sponsors of the event included Dell, Toyota, Google, Walmart, ADP, Walt Disney, and AARP.

Corporate sponsorship of the event gave The Bahamas the opportunity to totally command the stage at the event’s finale. In addition to the presentation on The Bahamas by team leader, Linville Johnson, the Bahamas tourism’s team awarded two lucky winners of the event’s social media promotion, trip giveaways to Baha Mar’s Grand Hyatt and Rosewood Resorts, Cable Beach, Nassau.

“Black Enterprise continues to be a key strategic partner in the multicultural US Market giving us a platform to reach decision makers including women in big business and major corporate organizations,” Mr. Johnson said. He also said that he was, “delighted to participate in this year’s summit as 2018 is a pivotal year moving closer to Black Enterprise making an announcement to host a signature event in The Bahamas. There was a major buzz that something was imminent”.

“The Bahamas will continue to broaden and deepen ties with partners such as Black Enterprise, with an aim to develop major group movements and incentive trips to our islands,” Mr. Johnson said. He also said that the team at the event can proudly boast of netting several groups from the event that are scheduled to roll out between 2018 and 2021. “The revenues from these groups will infuse potentially millions into the Bahamian economy,” Johnson said.