Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson Statement on DACA Termination

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program:

“President Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in my view crosses a moral red line and is an antithesis to our nation’s values. Stripping hope and opportunity from the nearly 800,000 DREAMers who were brought to here as children is unconscionable.

They are American in every way but one; for many, the United States is the only home they know. Rather than hide in the shadows, they went through a lengthy process to get permission to live and work legally in the United States.

Many are students, while others have chosen to serve in the military to help keep our nation safe.

Breaking our promise to them turns their dreams into a collective nightmare and hurts not just them, but also the American economy.

Florida, for example, will lose nearly 30,000 workers and $1,524,721,538 in state GDP if the program ends.

“The president’s decision to begin deporting DACA recipients in six months is both cruel and unnecessary. I urge the Republican leadership in Congress to bring the DREAM Act to the floor for a vote as soon as possible. It’s the right thing to do.”