Kirkledove Turns Grief Into Groove on Analog Heart Digital Mind

The Grammy-nominated Jamaican drummer steps from the background into the spotlight with a soulful dub-reggae album built on healing, joy and legacy.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Grammy-nominated musician, producer and songwriter Kirk “Kirkledove” Bennett is stepping into a brighter spotlight with Analog Heart Digital Mind. This is a deeply personal album released June 4 that transforms grief into groove and reflection into rhythm.

Best known as one of Jamaica’s most respected session drummers, Bennett uses the project to move beyond the drum kit and claim space as a recording artiste. He blends reggae, dub and soulful textures into a project rooted in vulnerability, upliftment and musical evolution.

The album was born out of one of the most difficult seasons of his life: the passing of his grandmother, a trusted confidante whose absence shifted the way he approached creativity.

“The inspiration behind this album came from a time in my life when I was in a vulnerable situation, or at least I felt that way. When my grandma passed away, she was that person I could share anything with and she was no longer around. I became very emotional towards creating, which put me in a different perspective and process mood towards my music. Luckily, I had some friends who supported me through the process and journey,” Bennett said.

Reggae Fusion

Out of that period came what Bennett calls a “soulful vibes dub reggae fusion” — a sound shaped by loss, but designed to leave listeners feeling lighter.

“My main objective is to make the people in this world feel joyful and upbeat towards my music,” he said.

Though Analog Heart Digital Mind is his latest release, Bennett is far from a newcomer. He has released six or seven albums across his career. However, he says this project marks a distinct creative shift.

“My other albums are straight dub music. This album is more about being on a musical journey, with more grooves, more of my vocals and showing more emotions,” he explained.

The album’s collaborative energy is also part of its appeal, featuring longtime friends and musical associates Anthony Red Rose, Dean Fraser, Jah Man and Mr Vegas.

“These are my close friends who I’ve been working with for years, so it was ordained to be that way to finish the puzzle,” Bennett said.

Known across the music industry as “Drummy”, Bennett has spent decades helping shape the sound of reggae and dancehall from behind the scenes. Born in Trelawny and raised in Montego Bay, his journey began at Muschett Comprehensive High School. He then sharpened his craft with the Trelawny Marching Band, on the North Coast hotel circuit and aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

A major breakthrough came when reggae icon Beres Hammond recognized his talent and invited him to join the renowned Harmony House band. Bennett went on to serve as the band’s principal drummer for more than 17 years. He performed on songs including I Feel Good, Come Down Father and Who’s That Sound.

Reggae Royalty

His résumé reads like a roll call of reggae royalty, with credits alongside Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Toots Hibbert, Busy Signal, Tarrus Riley, Queen Ifrica, Maxi Priest, Elephant Man, Julian Marley and Jesse Royal, among many others. He also served as principal drummer for the legendary Roots Radics band. In addition, he was ranked among the top 10 reggae drummers of all time in a LargeUp.com poll.

Despite those achievements, Bennett remains grounded.

“My biggest accomplishment is life. Just to wake up every day and make music is an achievement. I have to give thanks to the Most High for what I have accomplished and for what is coming next for me,” he said.

Since the album’s release, Bennett says momentum has been building, with positive feedback coming through social media, YouTube, radio stations and disc jockeys.

“I’ve been getting a lot of good feedback and comments from this album. Big up to the DJs and radio personnel who are giving me the strength,” he said.

With Analog Heart Digital Mind now in circulation, Bennett says the beat continues. Fans can expect more music, more studio work and more surprises from his label.

“I’m always working on different projects in the studio and playing music all over the world. I like to surprise my fans with music and whatever I’m doing through my label,” he added.