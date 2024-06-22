KINGSTON, Jamaica – There is no denying that Jamaica’s vibrancy lies in our culture, storied musical history and of course our rums! Perfected over centuries our rums are renowned for their robust, full-bodied flavour and aromacy.

The fifth staging of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival is slated for July 18. It will take place at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex. The event promises local and global rum enthusiasts and connoisseurs, an intimate, deep dive into what makes our rums so extraordinary.

As a staple event on calendars over the years, the Rum Festival has established itself as a market leader. Especially by, combining rum education with wider Jamaican culture.

But, the unforgettable celebration of the island’s rich rum heritage would not be possible without the continuous support of its sponsors and fellow rum partners. For the 2024 staging, festival organisers are thrilled to welcome three of Jamaica’s most distinguished rum producers: Worthy Park Estate, Monymusk Rum, and Hampden Estate Rum.

5th Annual Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival

“We are incredibly proud to host the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival for its fifth year, bringing together the best of Jamaican rum culture and tradition. Each year, we strive to create a truly special experience, that is both educational and entertaining for rum enthusiasts,” stated Dominic Bell, Communications Manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd. Bell continued, “Our partners, Worthy Park Estate, Monymusk Rum, and Hampden Estate Rum are known for their signature blends and quality entertainment, so we are confident that attendees will gain an even deeper appreciation for the art of Jamaican rum making while having fun.”

This staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival is being held in partnership with Reggae Sumfest. The day-to-evening event will culminate with the Blitz concert – a collaboration with Reggae Sumfest.

Enthusiastic about the festival Kaydeon Thomas, Trade Marketing Manager at Monymusk shared, “We’re thrilled for the upcoming Jamaica Rum Festival. While still in the planning stages, we promise patrons a taste of Monymusk’s craftsmanship through our rums and engaging activities.”

Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival Plan Activities

Hinting at some of the exciting activities including the high possibility of rum seminars for the day, Worthy Park Estate Marketing Manager Tamika West explained, “Persons will be able to come to our booth and experience the art of pot stills rum making. We are definitely going to have lots of giveaways, featured mixologists from overseas, surprises, celebrity engagements, games and of course sampling of our entire portfolio of rums, which are exclusively pot stills.”

Recognizing its potential to draw international visitors and showcase Jamaica’s vibrant culture, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) have also joined the festival as key brand partners.

To join in on the historic Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival visit the Jamaica Rum Festival website (jamaicarumfestival.com). Plus, on social media @jarumfestival for all information.