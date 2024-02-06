Entertainment

Caribbean Airlines Hosts Culture In D’ Park

The massive crowd that gathered for the Caribbean Airlines “Culture in D’ Park” at Nelson Mandela Park on Saturday 3 February 2023.

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – On Saturday, February 3, Caribbean Airlines hosted its launch of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2024 “Culture in D’ Park” at Nelson Mandela Park, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

The park was transformed into a Cultural Village where patrons were treated to a parade of traditional Carnival characters like the Blue Devils, Midnight Robbers, Moko Jumbies, Dame Lorraine and Kings & Queens of carnival. There were carnival-themed workshops, and a kids zone with many activities for children and the entire family including an aircraft simulator powered by Boeing.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera with some of the day’s winners. Patrons had the opportunity to win tickets to several of the airline’s destinations.
Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera in commenting said: ‘Carnival is integral to the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and the region and Caribbean Airlines recognizes the key role the airline plays in promoting Carnival and all aspects of our culture to the world.

This is our second year of hosting this event, where the public, including children get an opportunity courtesy Caribbean Airlines to learn about and enjoy this vibrant festival. It’s heartening to see the expressions of joy on the faces of the children when they paint the mural and learn about our traditions.”

The day’s activities culminated with individual performances from Young King 2024, Mical Teja of his hit song D.N.A. which is also the Caribbean Airlines theme song for 2024; Faye-Ann Lyons, Bunji Garlin, Patrice Roberts and Ravi B.

