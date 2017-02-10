Broward County Supports the Arts with Artist Grants

FORT LAUDERDALE ​—Broward County continues to enhance its cultural landscape with the Creative Investment Program (CIP) Grant.

The grant, which is administered through the Broward County Cultural Division, gives funding to individual artists who have taken on unique creative projects in the County.

In late 2016, the County announced that over 30 individual artists would receive grants to assist with their upcoming projects.

“The CIP Grant is unique in that it provides the funding for artists to share their work with the public – so, as a local arts agency, we are able to invest in the artists’ careers while simultaneously building the arts and culture scene for our community,” says Earl Bosworth, Director of the Broward Cultural Division.

David Muir Art Exhibition

Photographer David Muir, who is in his third year of receiving the CIP Grant for his art exhibitions held at the 1310 Gallery in Fort Lauderdale, helped the Broward Cultural Division to spread the word to fellow artists and encouraged them to apply.

Muir, best known for “Pieces of Jamaica,” his collection and coffee-table book, will be using his funding to bring his latest exhibit to the Gallery. The “Point of View” exhibit with special reception and product launch is scheduled for March 4, 2017 at 7pm at the 1310 Gallery.

Niki Lopez, Cathleen Dean, Ghenete “G” Wright Muir, Joshua Tiktin and Jeremiah Jenner are all first-time grantees and are excited to have the support of the County.

Artist, Activist and Curator Niki Lopez

Interdisciplinary artist, activist and curator Niki Lopez received the CIP Grant to help her “What’s Your Elephant” project.

“What’s Your Elephant” is a movement that uses expressive arts to create a safe space for people to share. It combines art exhibits, interactive installations and workshops to provoke awareness and facilitate discussions on topics such as gender, discrimination, secrets and abuse—which are often unaddressed. #whatsyourelephant works with the public, at-risk groups, and communities.

The next event will be in July 2017 at the 1310 Gallery.

For more information email nikilopez@gmail.com.

Artist and Event Producer “G” Wright Muir

Multidisciplinary artist and event producer “G” Wright Muir received the CIP Grant to support “Thou Art Woman”—an open mic event series celebrating LGBTQ (lesbian, bi-sexual, gay, transgender & queer) women and their allies through performance and visual art.

Wright Muir started “Thou Art Woman” in 2014 to fill a void for LGBTQ women, who are looking for an alternative to the usual social gatherings. The event combines an opportunity for attendees to perform during the “open mic” segment, to see professional artists, and enjoy an art exhibit as well.

“Thou Art Woman” is slated for February 18, 2017 at the 1310 Gallery during the “Point of View” art exhibit.

More information is available on the Thou Art Woman Facebook and Instagram pages.

Filmmaker and producer Cathleen Dean

Filmmaker and producer Cathleen Dean will use the Grant to assist with her Miami/Fort Lauderdale 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP), which facilitates the advancement of filmmaking and the promotion of filmmakers.

It is a wild and sleepless weekend in which teams make a movie—write, shoot, and edit—in just 48 hours. The films are then screened at a local theater in front of an audience of filmmakers, friends and families.

The local contest is part of a global competition for the chance to win a grand prize, the opportunity to screen at Filmapalooza, and then select winners get to film at the Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner.

For dates and more information, sign up for the newsletter at 48hourfilm.com/miami-fl or email Cathleen Dean at miami@48hourfilm.com.

Curator and producer Joshua Tiktin

Curator and producer Joshua Tiktin has created and managed two Sailboat Bend Art Festivals.

These events are held in downtown Fort Lauderdale and offer about 100 pop-up merchants and food trucks, and live music acts.

The last festival was supported by and awarded a CIP Grant from the Broward County Cultural Division. Due to the success of these events, Tiktin has partnered with the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society to create monthly art events and markets.

Visit sailboatbendartfesival.com and add your email to the guestbook for details on the the third Sailboat Bend Art Festival.

Photography Instructor Jeremiah Jenner

Certified photography instructor Jeremiah Jenner was awarded funds to conduct his Fine Art Photography Workshops to help photographers in the community who are from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

In these workshops, students learn about the creative and professional aspects of photography and get to work towards their individual goals in their respective field of the photographic arts.

Jenner’s workshops encourage students to become self-sufficient and successful professional photographers in the business world.