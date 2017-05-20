Irish and Chin Takes ‘Rumble Series’ Sound Clash to the U.K.

NEW YORK – Sound clash is truly an amazing element of Jamaican music and culture! The exciting and intense “sound clash” sees sound systems (groups of DJs) competing via high energy performances with top Reggae and Dancehall music selections.

A real authentic experience awaits U.K. fans, as premiere sound clash promoters Irish and Chin are officially bringing their “Rumble Series” to the U.K. on Saturday, June 17, 2017!

Namely, they have joined forces with leading U.K. entertainment producers Reggae Girls and Authentic Real Music to stage the highly anticipated U.K. Rumble in Leicester.

The fiery U.K. Rumble has Reggae and Dancehall enthusiasts through out the country ready to file in to Streetlife in Leicester to witness a ridiculously entertaining musical battle of some of the U.K.’s most promising sounds including Platinum Cartel, Immortal, X-TA-C 4×4, Natural Affair, Little Sample and Classique.

All of the sounds billed for the inaugural staging of U.K. Rumble have acquired names for themselves on the British clash circuit, whether it be for extensive dub catalogues, killer speeches, stage presence or amazing team chemistry.

“This is a perfect opportunity for U.K. sounds to represent their country in this national competition and showcase their talent to the world,” says Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin. “We are in need of adding new sound faces to the sound clash arena and chose U.K. as a market for the ‘Rumble Series’ because of the country’s affinity to sound clash and overflowing pool of talented sounds that deserve representation in the international clash arena.”

Without question, there is a growing buzz surrounding U.K. Rumble, in part because of the country’s vibrant clash scene.

Also, as the sounds drop daily videos, either seriously or humorously detailing how they will kill a sound boy, one can’t help but gain interest in what lies in store at U.K. Rumble.

The competing sounds are thrilled to be a part off such a high caliber event, as they vie for a shot at the national title, increased exposure and a slot on the famed World Clash in the fall, where they will face off against other “Rumble Series” winners from Japan, Canada, U.S., Europe and possibly the Caribbean.

Irish and Chin formed the “Rumble Series” as a vehicle of bringing rising sounds into an aging clash arena in need of new stars.

With no commercial support, through numerous event brands, Irish and Chin is one of the world’s leading producers of sound clash. By teaming up with renowned powerhouse partners Reggae Girls and Authentic Real Music, there is no doubt that U.K. Rumble will be a “sell off.”