Braata Productions Closes Caribbean American Heritage Month With All We A One

NEW YORK, NY — Braata Productions will close out Caribbean American Heritage Month with a high-energy cultural showcase. The Obie Award-winning company presents All We A One, the Braata Singers’ 2026 concert season, June 26–28 at A.R.T./NY at 502 West 53rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

Billed as more than a concert, All We A One is an immersive evening of music, movement and tradition. It brings Caribbean storytelling center stage. The production spotlights the region’s cultural breadth while tracing the shared histories, rhythms and values that continue to connect Caribbean people. This connection stretches across islands, borders and generations.

National Milestones Across The Caribbean

This year’s edition arrives with added resonance. It marks major national milestones across the region: the 45th anniversaries of Antigua & Barbuda and Belize, the 60th anniversaries of Barbados and Guyana, and Panama’s 205th year of independence.

Audiences will be taken on a cross-Caribbean journey through song, dance and theatrical expression. The program celebrates the resilience, joy and creative force of Caribbean communities at home and throughout the Diaspora.

Known for its signature brand of choral theatre, the award-winning Braata Singers blend vocal performance with dramatic storytelling to illuminate the connections that have shaped Caribbean life across generations. The program explores themes of belonging, inheritance and cultural survival through a distinctly Caribbean lens.

Diasporic Genres

The concert features over six Diasporic genres, including folk, soca, reggae, calypso, and gospel. It also includes more styles. Traditional folk songs reflect everyday life. Contemporary works are shaped by resistance, triumph, and celebration. Each selection continues these storytelling traditions. These traditions have long defined Caribbean artistry.

The result is a vibrant, cathartic love letter to home — one designed for audiences who call the Caribbean home. It is also for those who carry its spirit wherever they live.

The title All We A One, translated as “We Are All One,” underscores the collective strength of Caribbean communities — cultures linked by common roots, shared memory and the seas that both separate and unite them.

“Caribbean American Heritage Month affords us the opportunity to celebrate our rich and diverse cultural history,” said Andrew Clarke, founder and executive director of Braata Productions. “All We A One is the perfect closeout event, ensuring that our Caribbean culture remains at the forefront of conversations about legacy, preservation and protection.”

As communities across the Caribbean and its Diaspora commemorate Caribbean American Heritage Month, All We A One positions Braata Productions at the center of the celebration with a finale built on artistry, heritage and unity.

For New York audiences, the limited engagement offers a timely and resonant cultural event. It sits at the intersection of performance, identity and community.

Tickets are available now: https://givebutter.com/AllWeAOne