CCH Pounder – A Legacy of Excellence On Screen and Beyond

NEW YORK – With International Women’s History Month drawing to a close, we turn the spotlight on the extraordinary career and cultural impact of award-winning actress CCH Pounder. She is a woman whose influence spans decades across film, television, and the global arts community.

Icon Roles

Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Pounder has built a career defined by powerful performances and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. She continues to command the screen with upcoming roles in Cape Fear for Apple TV+ and The Terror: Devil in Silver for AMC.

Audiences can also see her in Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, and The Naked Gun from Paramount Pictures. In these roles, she redefines longevity in Hollywood.

Her recent body of work reflects both range and relevance. She has appeared in Rustin, Full Circle, 3 Body Problem, Black Cake, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Television audiences will forever remember Pounder as “Dr. Loretta Wade” on NCIS: New Orleans, a role she embodied for seven seasons with depth and authority. Furthermore, her extensive television résumé includes standout performances in The Shield, The Good Fight, Warehouse 13, Sons of Anarchy, Revenge, Law & Order: SVU, and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. The latter earned her an Emmy® nomination.

Her portrayal of Claudette Wyms in The Shield remains one of television’s most compelling performances. It earned her widespread acclaim, including an Emmy® nomination and multiple awards. Additional Emmy® nods followed for her work on ER and The X-Files, which further cemented her status as one of the industry’s most respected talents.

Beyond acting, Pounder’s contributions to the arts are profound. A passionate collector and cultural advocate, she co-founded the Musée Boribana in Dakar, Senegal. It is one of the first private contemporary art museums in the country. She created it alongside her late husband, Boubacar Koné. The museum was later gifted to the Senegalese people. This act underscores her enduring commitment to cultural preservation and access.

Awards & Honors

Her contributions have earned her prestigious honors, including Guyana’s Cacique’s Crown of Honour and being named a Commander of the National Order of the Lion of Senegal. In addition, as an advocate of the arts, she is active in the Creative Coalition.

Recent honors for Pounder include the Visionary Leadership Award in Performing Arts from MOAD in San Francisco. They also include the 2015 Carney Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Chase Brexton Health Care in Baltimore.

She was a 2015 Honoree at the Grand Performances Gala in Los Angeles.

In 2016, she received the SweetArts Performing Arts honor from the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. She also won the National Urban League’s 2017 Women of Power Award. In 2018, she won the Bob Marley Award from AFUWI. AFUWI is the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies.

Art Collector

With a personal art collection of over 500 works, Pounder owns many pieces that have been shown worldwide. Pounder continues to connect continents through art, history, and storytelling.

As we celebrate women who have shaped culture and inspired generations, CCH Pounder stands as a beacon of excellence – an artist, advocate, and visionary whose legacy continues to evolve.