Join “That Part Podcast” as they sit down with gubernatorial candidate David Jolly to discuss his vision for Florida’s future!

In this episode, David shares his journey from a Republican to a proud Florida Democrat, emphasizing the importance of housing, healthcare, and education in his campaign.

He addresses the challenges faced by millennials and minority communities in accessing capital and affordable housing, and outlines his plans to create high-paying jobs and improve economic opportunities for all Floridians.

Click to Watch That Part Podcast: David Jolly, Candidate for FL Governor (Part 2)

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