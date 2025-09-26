Visioneers with Zay Harding: Explore Jamaica’s Beauty

NEW YORK – Jamaica will once again take center stage when the hit series The Visioneers with Zay Harding returns. It features the island in its Season 2 premiere. The episode airs Saturday morning, October 4 on CBS as part of the “CBS WKND” educational/informational programming block (check local listings).

Produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) in an exclusive partnership with VoLo Foundation, The Visioneers with Zay Harding is a 30-minute weekly series. It is hosted by international explorer and veteran adventure presenter Zay Harding.

Each episode highlights innovative initiatives around the globe. These initiatives are led by scientists, engineers and everyday people. They offer real-world environmental solutions.

Largest Natural Harbor

Harding and his crew traveled to Jamaica over the summer to document the work of the international nonprofit organization The Ocean Cleanup and local partner Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited.

Together, the two organizations are spearheading the Kingston Harbor Cleanup Project. This is an ambitious effort to reduce domestic waste flowing into the island’s Kingston Harbour. Kingston Harbour is the seventh largest natural harbor in the world.

In the episode, Harding interviews Erik Holbom, Operations Manager at the Netherlands-based Ocean Cleanup, and Jamaican Michael McCarthy, Managing Director of Clean Harbors Jamaica Limited. Together they discuss their shared mission of eliminating harmful plastic pollution from Kingston Harbor.

They also introduce their innovative solution. It is a floating fence called an “interceptor”, placed at the mouth of every drainage gully around the island of Jamaica. This occurs wherever the gullies meet the ocean.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our viewers to see how Jamaica, often regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful destinations, is not only a paradise known for reggae music, rich cuisine and world-class athletes, but also a nation committed to preserving and enhancing its natural allure,” Harding said. “In fact, we were so inspired by our Jamaican experience that the island will be featured again in another later episode of Season 2. It’s exactly the kind of story I envisioned the series would showcase when I created it.”

Visioneers with Zay Harding Pilot Episode

Harding conceived the show with his high school friend David Vogel, a philanthropist and founder of the nonprofit VoLo Foundation.

When Vogel wanted to raise awareness about climate change, Harding suggested making a series. Harding was already a well-known TV and adventure travel host.

The series would highlight visionary pioneers and engineers working for a sustainable future. Their pilot episode caught the attention of Hearst Media Production Group. This group had a long relationship with CBS, which led to the series being created.

A native of Hawaii, raised on the islands of Kauai and Oahu, Harding grew up immersed in the outdoors. This foundation fueled his lifelong passion for exploration, storytelling and environmental stewardship.

Over a 25-year career, he has traveled to all seven continents. He has built an impressive résumé across networks including Discovery, History Channel, PBS, The Travel Channel, Outdoor Channel, Men’s Journal, Norwegian Cruise Line, and now CBS.

The first season of The Visioneers with Zay Harding aired from April through September 2025.

In addition to revisiting Jamaica later in Season 2, the series is expanding its coverage to a dozen U.S. states and international destinations. These include Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Kenya and the U.K.