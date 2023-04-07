Kingston Harbour Walk Set to Revitalize Waterfront

Kingston, Jamaica – The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is leading the charge to develop Jamaica’s first linear recreational park, dubbed the Kingston Harbour Walk, as part of its Urban Spaces program. This project is aligned with the Government’s drive to create safe green areas that are active, inclusive and inviting for all Jamaicans and aimed at advancing overall health and wellness.

Urban Spaces is one of the UDC’s major development initiatives to build parks across Jamaica. Having completed Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, and with Portmore Resilience Park in St. Catherine now advancing, Urban Spaces moves to Downtown with the Kingston Harbour Walk.

Connecting Downtown to Port Royal

Spanning approximately 15 miles or 25km from Downtown Kingston to the historic town of Port Royal, Kingston Harbour Walk will create a vibrant waterfront with a mix of elements for entertainment, wellness, food, culture, and education.

Given the scale of development, the Kingston Harbour Walk is being advanced in segments as follows:

Segment I: Downtown Waterfront Park extending from Kingston Pen Gully to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building, Segment II: Port Royal Street, Kingston to Harbour View and Segment III: Harbour View to Port Royal

The 25km stretch will offer a unique experience along the different segments, with active spaces, public access, coastal protection and restoration features aimed at boosting climate change defense being common elements. While offering its users leisure, the development is a critical tool to strengthen Kingston’s resilience against natural disasters as the project will see the repairing and upgrading of the existing shoreline protection infrastructure.

Expressions of Interest and Requests for Proposals for Consultancy Services for Feasibility Studies and Design are now in progress. The objectives of the consultancies are to produce recommendations and design concepts in the case of Segment I and detailed designs for Segment II. The Kingston Harbour Walk will be funded by the Government of Jamaica through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the World Bank.

Ms. Loy Malcolm, Deputy General Manager for Planning Development & Project Management at the UDC said “Vibrant public, green spaces present a tremendous opportunity to counter the effects of climate change while improving the quality of life. We have seen the impact of Emancipation and Harmony Beach Parks; the effect of similar spaces along the world’s seventh-largest natural harbour will be transformative. The UDC understands the value and benefits of these important public facilities, which is why our Urban Spaces program is so critical. The introduction of walkable, outdoor facilities brings social, environmental, and economic benefits to Jamaica. The Kingston Harbour Walk will be revolutionary for Kingston and Jamaica as a whole. It will breathe further life into Downtown and Port Royal.”

The project will see the UDC collaborating with other government agencies. Key amongst them being the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). Plus, the Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Works along the Kingston Harbour Walk are expected to commence late in the 2024/2025 financial year.