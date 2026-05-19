Braata Singers in Concert 2026: A Cultural Celebration in New York

NEW YORK, NY – Braata Productions, the Obie Award–winning cultural powerhouse, is set to present its much-anticipated annual Off-Broadway concert, Braata Singers in Concert 2026: All We A One, June 26-28, 2026 at Mezzanine Theatre At A.R.T./New York Theatres. This year’s performance promises a powerful celebration of Caribbean storytelling through music, movement, and tradition.

Braata Singers in Concert 2026: All We A One pays homage to milestone Independence anniversaries across the Caribbean, including Antigua & Barbuda (45th), Barbados (60th), Belize (45th), Guyana (60th), and Panama (205th). Through the lens of choral theatre, the award-winning Braata Singers explore Caribbean unity. They trace histories of togetherness, shared ways of life, and experiences that have shaped the region across generations.

The concert’s dynamic program seamlessly transitions across more than six Diasporic genres. These include soca, reggae, calypso, and folk, as well as gospel and modern compositions that speak to resistance, resilience, advocacy, and celebration.

Audiences can expect an evocative journey through the Caribbean experience. It will feature folk songs reflecting societal ways of life alongside contemporary pieces that carry the voice of the diaspora.

Founder and Executive Director of Braata Productions, Andrew Clarke, says this year’s production underscores the deep commonalities among Caribbean nations. “All We A One is a celebration of the shared roots and vibrant cultures that bind our region together. We hope audiences leave feeling a part of this collective Caribbean spirit,” Clarke explains.

Leading Voice in Caribbean Folk Performance

The Braata Singers, renowned as the leading voice in Caribbean folk performance outside the region, have built a legacy of honoring Caribbean independence through annual Off-Broadway concerts.

Their performances are more than musical presentations. Instead, they are immersive experiences, a cathartic love letter to home, and a tribute to the enduring cultural vibrancy of the Caribbean.

Caribbean Unity

The title, All We A One, translates to “We Are All One,” symbolizing the collective strength and connectedness of Caribbean peoples across the seas, both a link and a divide. Through this concert, Braata Productions invites audiences to witness the unity, resilience, and joyous spirit that define the Caribbean experience.

Tickets for Braata Singers in Concert 2026: All We A One are available now. Visit https://givebutter.com/AllWeAOne