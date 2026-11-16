Oliver Mair tells HELP Jamaica Medical Mission gala that visiting doctors must help fight hypertension and diabetes all year, not just during short visits

Key Facts

Who: Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general in New York.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general in New York. What: He gave the keynote at HELP Jamaica Medical Mission’s 16th Annual Black-Tie Gala.

He gave the keynote at HELP Jamaica Medical Mission’s 16th Annual Black-Tie Gala. When and where: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, N.J.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Hanover Manor in East Hanover, N.J. His message: Medical missions should build lasting partnerships with Jamaica’s health system, not just treat patients during short visits.

Medical missions should build lasting partnerships with Jamaica’s health system, not just treat patients during short visits. Impact: HELP Jamaica Medical Mission has invested more than $3 million in underserved Jamaican communities over 16 years.

HELP Jamaica Medical Mission has invested more than $3 million in underserved Jamaican communities over 16 years. Latest mission: In September, 35 volunteers from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut treated nearly 5,000 patients across Jamaica.

In September, 35 volunteers from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut treated nearly 5,000 patients across Jamaica. Health burden: One in three Jamaicans aged 15 and older has hypertension. About 236,000 Jamaicans have diabetes. Chronic diseases cause nearly four in five deaths in Jamaica.

His three asks: Connect patients to local health centers for follow-up, share data with health authorities, and train Jamaican doctors and nurses.

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Jamaica’s consul general in New York, Oliver Mair, is asking overseas medical missions to do more than treat patients during short trips to the island. He wants them to build lasting partnerships that strengthen Jamaica’s health care system.

“Medical missions can strengthen our health system. They cannot be a substitute for it,” Mair said Saturday in his keynote address at HELP Jamaica Medical Mission’s 16th Annual Black-Tie Gala at Hanover Manor.

Mair said overseas missions have made an invaluable contribution to health care in Jamaica. But he said they need to work more closely with local providers so patients keep getting treatment after the visiting teams fly home.

Nearly 5,000 Patients Treated in One Mission

Mair praised HELP Jamaica Medical Mission’s 16 years of free care in underserved Jamaican communities. He thanked its president, Dr. Robert Clarke, and the group’s volunteers. He said the organization has invested more than $3 million in those communities.

In September, a team of 35 doctors, nurses and support staff from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut saw nearly 5,000 patients across the island. They worked in Western Kingston, Barbican, Yallahs and Heartease in St. Thomas, Greenvale in Manchester, and Moravia and Thompson Town in Clarendon. They also held a clinic at the Jamaica Urban Transit Co. depot at Twickenham Park.

Patients received free school physicals, medication and eyeglasses. Some of them had struggled with poor eyesight for years.

“That is service people feel. On behalf of Jamaica, I say: we see it, we value it, and we thank you,” Mair said.

Hypertension and Diabetes Drive Jamaica’s Chronic Disease Crisis

Mair said this work matters more as chronic disease spreads in Jamaica. About 685,000 Jamaicans, or one in three people aged 15 and older, live with high blood pressure, he said, and four in 10 of them don’t know they have it. He said diabetes affects about 236,000 Jamaicans, or about one in eight.

“When your nurses put a blood pressure cuff on an arm in Yallahs, they were testing for a condition that one in three Jamaicans aged 15 and over lives with,” he said.

Chronic diseases cause nearly four out of every five deaths in Jamaica, Mair said. In the 2024-25 financial year, Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness credentialed 25 overseas medical missions valued at about 246 million Jamaican dollars. Mair said problems this large need attention all year, which occasional missions can’t provide.

Three Ways Medical Missions Can Deepen Their Impact

Mair named three things overseas missions can do:

Connect patients to local care: link the people they treat with local health centers for follow-up.

for follow-up. Share data: report what they find to regional health authorities and other missions.

report what they find to regional health authorities and other missions. Build local capacity: mentor and train Jamaican doctors and nurses.

He also urged missions to support telemedicine, better equipment for health facilities, and prevention education in schools, churches and communities.

“The aim is not only more patients treated, but fewer new cases,” he said.

Consulate Ready to Link Diaspora Missions With Jamaica’s Health System

Mair said the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York is ready to connect overseas medical missions with health care partners in Jamaica.

At the gala, he received the group’s Presidential Award of Excellence and accepted it on behalf of his consulate team.