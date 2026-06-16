Blue Mahoe Capital Launches Caribbean Real Estate Crowdfunding Campaign

ORLANDO — Blue Mahoe Capital Caribbean Inc. is a U.S.-based special purpose company focused primarily on Caribbean real estate. The company launched an equity crowdfunding offering Thursday. This is designed to give retail investors and members of the Caribbean diaspora a regulated way to invest in regional housing development.

The offering is conducted through the regulated platform Silicon Prairie. It allows investors to buy shares at $10 each, with a minimum investment of $100. In addition, the campaign is being conducted under Regulation Crowdfunding, or Reg CF. This permits eligible companies to raise up to $5 million through online securities offerings in a 12-month period.

“We need to be able to pool our capital in a regulated and transparent way to participate in the economic growth of the Caribbean region,” said David Mullings, chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “This fresh capital allows us to move forward with housing developments in Jamaica. The Caribbean needs more homes, and we can now help build them.”

Mullings said demand for accessible real estate investment options has grown as residents and diaspora investors look for ways to participate in the region’s development.

Caribbean Investment Access

Mullings appeared on Bloomberg TV in 2025 to discuss his vision for Caribbean investment access. The company also reserved the ticker symbol “IRIE” with the Nasdaq Stock Market. This was done in connection with plans to explore a potential public offering and listing. Blue Mahoe Capital has not applied for or been approved for listing on Nasdaq. There is no guarantee that a public listing will occur.

“As we continue to expand access to Caribbean investment opportunities, our goal remains clear: to empower retail investors to participate in the region’s growth through a trusted, audited and regulated vehicle,” said Catherine Jackson, shareholder and director of Blue Mahoe Capital. “We believe investment opportunities should be accessible to more people, not just a select few.”

Housing Focus in Jamaica

The first phase of Blue Mahoe Capital’s business plan is focused on real estate projects in Jamaica. The company said nine projects are under due diligence and three are ready to move forward. Additionally, more investments may be considered in other CARICOM countries, including the Bahamas, Barbados and Guyana. The company said home prices are expected to range from JMD $8 million, or about US $50,000, to JMD $40 million, or about US $253,000.

Investors can learn more by reviewing the company’s offering materials at www.bluemahoecapital.com/invest.

Investment Risk Notice:

Investing in private securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investors should review all offering materials carefully and consider their financial circumstances before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.