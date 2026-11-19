North Miami Beach says it can absorb Amendment 3 losses without new taxes

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — North Miami Beach officials said Friday the city can absorb property tax losses from Florida’s newly approved Amendment 3 without raising taxes, adding fees or cutting services.

The city expects to lose about $2.5 million a year in property tax revenue in each of the first two years under the amendment, according to a city statement released Nov. 13.

Property taxes pay for most core city departments. These include police, parks and recreation, public works, libraries, code compliance, housing and economic development, community development, communications, financial services, human services and information technology.

City officials said a budget overhaul launched earlier this year turned $29 million in potential financial risks into a $26 million fund balance reserve.

The city said the budget also pays for new services, including:

19 new police officers to increase neighborhood patrols

Weekend hours at city parks, the first in North Miami Beach history

Weekend library hours and nine new education and youth programs

Night and weekend code compliance, with more officers on duty

City Manager Darvin Williams credited the city’s “One City, One Team” fiscal conservation strategy.

“We have demonstrated that government can operate more efficiently without compromising the quality of services our residents deserve,” Williams said.

Williams said the city will handle the revenue loss with continued workforce and fleet optimization, centralized operations, elimination of duplicate spending, responsible event management and “aggressive revenue generation and optimization strategies.”

The City Commission is discussing public meetings on long-term Amendment 3 strategies. Dates have not been announced.

Florida voters approved Amendment 3 on Nov. 3 with about 62% of the vote, which was above the 60% required. Starting in 2027, the amendment raises the homestead exemption on non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $150,000. It then raises the exemption to $250,000 in 2028. It also cuts the yearly cap on assessment increases for non-homestead property from 10% to 5%.

State economists have projected the measure will cut local government revenue by about $5 billion in its first year and about $12 billion by its fifth year.

Details of the city’s budget are available at citynmb.com/151/Finance.